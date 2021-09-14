Bank names new Texas Metro Division president based in DFW

Simmons Bank announced Sept. 14 that commercial banking veteran Marty Nay has been promoted to executive vice president and Texas Metro Division president. Having served as Simmons’ Kansas City market president for the past five years, Nay will take over the responsibilities of leading Simmons operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area where he will oversee business development and client relationships for a division with approximately $2.8 billion in total loans and $1.6 billion in total deposits (as of June 30, 2021).