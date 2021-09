FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A 16-year-old girl died from her injuries after being shot during a fight in Fayetteville late last week, authorities said. Just before 10:15 p.m., officers were called to a shooting along Stamper Road and McGougan Road on Friday, September 3. While responding, police learned that a shooting victim from the area was being taken to a local hospital via private vehicle. Officers and first responders found the vehicle and were able to take the victim to the hospital.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO