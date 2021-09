A boxing match pitting Anderson Silva vs. Floyd Mayweather is the fight to make, suggested Silva’s longtime boxing coach Luiz Dorea. Silva is coming off of a first-round KO win over Tito Ortiz, this coming after a split decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. For his next fight, Silva has been connected to a number of potential opponents, including the Paul brothers. But as far as Silva’s coach Dorea goes, the fight to make isn’t Silva vs. Paul, but instead, the fight to make is Silva vs. Mayweather, as the coach told AG Fight in a new interview regarding his pupil Silva.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO