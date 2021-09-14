Mayor Johnson says COVID situation has hit ‘dangerous’ plateau

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson says the Hostess City’s COVID situation has hit a “dangerous” plateau. Over the past week, COVID-19 daily cases have been slowly decreasing but still reporting some of the highest totals ever. From the end of June until mid-August, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and community transmission rapidly increased. Then from mid-August on, daily infections are hovering between 174-250, according to the Coastal Health District.