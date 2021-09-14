CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Savannah, GA

Mayor Johnson says COVID situation has hit ‘dangerous’ plateau

By Joseph Leonard
WSAV-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Mayor Van Johnson says the Hostess City’s COVID situation has hit a “dangerous” plateau. Over the past week, COVID-19 daily cases have been slowly decreasing but still reporting some of the highest totals ever. From the end of June until mid-August, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and community transmission rapidly increased. Then from mid-August on, daily infections are hovering between 174-250, according to the Coastal Health District.

www.wsav.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Chatham County, GA
Coronavirus
Chatham County, GA
Government
Savannah, GA
Health
Savannah, GA
Coronavirus
Savannah, GA
Government
Chatham County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Government
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Johnson
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy