CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Peyton and Eli Manning Were Hysterical After Profanity Blunder During ESPN Monday Night Football Broadcast

By Brandon Contes
mediaite.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of courting Peyton Manning for Monday Night Football, ESPN finally landed the Hall-of-Fame quarterback. Manning headlined a secondary Monday Night Football broadcast for the Disney-owned sports brand on ESPN2, signing on to provide commentary for 10 games this season. Not only did ESPN catch their white whale for Monday Night Football, but he brought his brother Eli Manning and a cast of friends too.

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Peyton Manning
Columbia Daily Herald

Rece Davis reacts to Peyton, Eli Manning broadcasting Tennessee, Ole Miss football idea

A social media trend developing this week is the idea of Peyton and Eli Manning broadcasting the Tennessee vs. Ole Miss football game on Oct. 16. The idea comes after Peyton and Eli Manning debuted an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football during the Sept. 13 broadcast of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban yells a 'Roll Tide, baby' before wiping out Eli Manning

Nick Saban does not hold back on the football field, and he did not hold back when taking Eli Manning out on his boat. The Alabama coach hosted the former New York Giants quarterback at his lake house for an appearance on Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Eli’s Places. The show...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN found something special with the Peyton and Eli Manning 'MNF' broadcast

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning began their new “Monday Night Football” show last night on ESPN2, which is basically them just watching the game and talking about it – and a whole lot of other things – while also being joined by guests throughout the night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Profanity#American Football#Disney#Espn2#Kansas City Chiefs#A Not Safe For Espn#Mickey Mouse
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Reveals How He Actually Felt About Tom Brady’s Patriots Back When He Was Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the football “G.O.A.T.” but if anyone else has a claim to that title — it’s Peyton Manning. Peyton Manning made his long-awaited NFL Hall of Fame induction earlier this year as a first-ballot inductee. largely considered one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a football. After a hugely successful collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, the Indianapolis Colts made Peyton Manning the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft. He would go on to have a storied career, winning Super Bowls with the Colts and the Denver Broncos. Manning holds a plethora of NFL records achieved through his 18 seasons in the NFL. He takes a backseat to no one but his and Brady’s careers will be forever linked.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Peyton, Eli Manning star in new commercial to debut during Tennessee game

Peyton Manning has long been known for his several commercial endorsements. Now, he’s adding another company to the list, and he’s bringing his brother Eli and a few other family members along for the ride as well. The Manning brothers star in a new commercial for BBQGuys, an eCommerce company...
NFL
FanSided

Peyton Manning takes a shot at Tom Brady during broadcast

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady don’t pass up an opportunity for a joke. In the middle of the the first broadcast of Monday night football this year between the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, which ended with an overtime win for the former, Peyton Manning took no time at all to throw a dig at his once-rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Jokingly Announced Arch Manning’s “Commitment”

Peyton Manning jokingly announced his nephew’s “commitment” during Monday Night Football last night. Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the country, is a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana. He has scholarship offers from nearly every major program in the country. The 2023 recruit has already begun taking college visits, with several notable trips scheduled for this fall.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Great Has Blunt Response To Peyton Manning

On Monday night, Peyton Manning made an interesting comment about the New England Patriots that made headlines. “Every time I played against New England, I used to talk to my receivers in the showers,” Peyton said, via Jimmy Traina of SI.com. “Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged. I know it’s got a hot mic in there. Very strange to see seven guys hanging out in the shower.”
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Peyton Manning trolled Tom Brady on Monday Night Football

Peyton Manning took a shot at Tom Brady during last night’s Manning telecast of Monday Night Football. During the Manning telecast of Monday Night Football, Peyton took a shot at his long-time rival Tom Brady. Manning, referring to Brady’s Instagram story rant from April, complaining about the NFL relaxing its...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy