CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Grades, analysis from 49ers nail-biting win Week 1 over Lions

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 12: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 12, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) The 49ers put away the Lions 41-33 Week 1 in a...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Detroit#Sync#American Football#The Detroit Lions
chatsports.com

49ers vs. Lions: 4 matchups that determine who wins Week 1

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 27: Players from Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images) The 49ers are heavily favored in Week 1 on the road against the Lions, but winning will come down to these four key matchups. After months of waiting, the San Francisco 49ers‘...
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers vs. Lions: 5 Niners who impressed most in Week 1 win

While the 49ers enjoyed plenty of standouts in their win over the Lions in Week 1, these five players surely stood out the most. It wasn’t easy, especially if you focus solely on the latter stages of the fourth quarter. But the San Francisco 49ers at least have to feel relieved they pulled off a 41-33 road win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1 to open up their regular-season campaign.
NFL
USA Today

Best photos from Lions Week 1 loss to the 49ers

The Detroit Lions welcomed fans back into Ford Field for the Week 1 visit from the San Francisco 49ers. Those in attendance were treated to an exciting game that featured Detroit falling 28 points behind in the third quarter before a furious rally nearly brought the Lions all the way back.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Five winners and three Losers from the 49ers win over the Lions

Only the 49ers could take a 41-17 lead and turn that into a game that comes down to the final possession. The stress levels were at an all-time high, but San Francisco pulled out a victory despite taking some substantial losses during the game. Let’s look at some of the...
NFL
The Flint Journal

Lions grades: TE T.J. Hockenson shines, defense stumbles in 41-33 Week 1 loss to 49ers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions lost 41-33 to the San Francisco 49ers in their season opener from Ford Field. See below for MLive’s grades from the team’s Week 1 loss:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff deserves credit for making plays in a tight spot to end the game, but don’t get lost in those final minutes. This performance was mostly a dud, albeit one with some bright spots. Goff might have thrown it downfield less than expected coming in, and that’s saying something. He completed 38 of 57 passes for 338 yards with three touchdowns and an interception that San Francisco returned for a touchdown. The in-game broadcast reported that Goff had only two throws travel more than 15 yards downfield through his first 43 attempts. NFL Next Gen Stats had him with 6.4 intended air yards per attempt in Week 1, the eighth-lowest mark. His passing chart paints a clear picture of Detroit’s attack, which saw T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams targeted a combined 30 times. Goff consistently missed throws to the right sideline, with his worst decision of the day coming on the Pick 6 over the middle. His longest completion of the day was a 43-yard touchdown pass to D’Andre Swift, which was caught behind the line of scrimmage. It’s hard to overcome mistakes by chipping down the fairway without taking any shots. On the bright side, the Goff-Hockenson connection appears to be the real deal. Grade: D+
NFL
KEYT

49ers build 28-point lead, hold on for 41-33 win over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Dre Greenlaw returned an interception for a touchdown to help the San Francisco 49ers score 17 points over two-plus minutes late in the first half and they held on for a 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions. San Francisco led 38-10 early in the fourth quarter and allowed Detroit to score 23 points in three-plus minutes to pull within eight points. The Lions turned over the ball on downs at the San Francisco 24 with 12 seconds left after getting another chance when Deebo Samuel fumbled.
NFL
chatsports.com

49ers engineer collective effort in hard-fought Week 1 win vs. Lions

The 49ers used both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in an impressive offensive performance for the Week 1 win over the Lions despite late scares. Whatever the context might have been, the San Francisco 49ers needed to win their Week 1 regular-season road opener against the Detroit Lions in scary fashion.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers vs. Lions score, takeaways: Green Bay pulls away from Detroit behind Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones

And just like that, all seems right in Green Bay. The Packers were able to earn their first win of the regular season by defeating their NFC North rival Lions at Lambeau Field 35-17. That said, it did look like the Packers struggles that were apparent in their opening loss to the Saints were going to rear their head again as the Lions came out firing. They took an early lead thanks to a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game and even went into the half with a three-point lead. However, Aaron Rodgers and Co. were able to step on the gas in the second half, outscoring the Lions 21-0 to close out the contest.
NFL
chatsports.com

Five stats that defined the 49ers Week 1 victory over the Lions

Detroit Lions, Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo, Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey, Raheem Mostert, Arik Armstead, Philadelphia Eagles, 1994 San Francisco 49ers season, Laken Tomlinson. The 49ers started the season by handling their business, holding off a late surge from the Detroit Lions to finish week one with a win. I'm going...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy