Step Back in Time: Early days of multi-use Gaylord auditorium

The following article was submitted by Robert Fritz, an avid chronicler of Otsego County’s history who served as postmaster in Gaylord for several years. The Gaylord Municipal Building Auditorium was built in the early 1900s and was quite a functional building. It had a large theater stage, complete with a scenic curtain which had local advertisements painted on it. The stage also had an elaborate electrical system which could provide the most advanced seating and lighting effects.