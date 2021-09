After a 40-37 heartbreaking loss to Fresno State, UCLA has dropped in both the AP and Coaches Polls, but remains in the Top 25 at No. 24 in both rankings. The Bruins dropped the late-night game to the Bulldogs in game that could have gone both ways as both UCLA and Fresno State had leads with five minutes left in the game. Unfortunately for the Bruins, the Bulldogs scored last and UCLA could not get the go-ahead score on the final drive with only 14 seconds left in the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO