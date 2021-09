Salomon’s trend-setting run shows no signs of slowing down as the brand put forward its latest trek silhouette, Raid Wind, part of its new season ADVANCED range. Drawing inspiration from its archives, the emblematic Raid Wind encompasses the strength and durability that adventure runners demanded from sneakers in their 90s heyday. Though the sneaker displays a bulky body at first look, it is made up of breathable layers of mesh from its upper to the lining. The reinforced heel and front foot, paired with a sturdy Contagrip outsole and quick lace fastening, equip trekkers with all the components for lasting support. The sneaker is finished a soft suede overlay that is stamped with Salomon’s logo on the side and on the back heel.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO