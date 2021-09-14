CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We just want her home’: Woman from Long Island goes missing on road trip with boyfriend

By Aliza Chasan
8newsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUFFOLK COUNTY — Distraught parents pleaded for help Monday finding their daughter, who went missing while on a road trip with her boyfriend. Gabrielle Petito sent updates to her family several times a week after the trip started on July 2. Mom Nichole Schmidt last heard from Petito, 22, on Aug. 30. At first she assumed her daughter was somewhere without service; Petito and her boyfriend, who she’d been dating for more than two years, were spending a lot of the trip camping.

www.8newsnow.com

