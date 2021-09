Jets second-year, starting left tackle Mekhi Becton can’t catch a break. Each time he returns from an injury, it seems as if another is waiting nearby in the wings. In the latest of Becton’s unfortunate circumstances, the 2020 first-round draft pick went down with a knee injury in the second half of Sunday’s 19-14 loss to the Panthers. He was carted off of the sideline. By Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported: “Becton now is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks while also needing arthroscopic knee surgery to clean up damaged cartilage that he suffered during Sunday’s loss to Carolina, per source.”

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO