Get an automatic cat feeder for $50 and sleep past 6 a.m. for once

One of the major benefits of having a cat is the companionship that he provides, and you might find it comforting to have your cat sleep in bed with you at night. If your cat doesn’t already sleep in your bed, understanding how to get your cat to sleep with you can increase your chances of persuading him to start this behavior. Remember that cats are independent and particular, so getting your cat to join you in bed can take some time. These tips can help encourage your cat, but some cats just prefer to stick to their own beds at night.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO