Texas State

The Iconic Fletcher’s Corny Dog Gets a Cheesy, Spicy Upgrade for This Year’s State Fair of Texas

By Amy McCarthy
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter decades of serving the State Fair of Texas’s most iconic offering, the minds behind Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs are introducing a spicy, cheesy new offering. Called the Dallas Hot Bird Dog, the new State Fair offering involves a smoked turkey frank that’s dipped into a spicy batter, then deep-fried. Once it’s cooked, the corny dog is split down the middle, loaded down with a scoop of mac and cheese, then topped with Cholula hot saue and crispy fried jalapenos. According to a press release, this was the Fletcher family’s entrant into this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards, but the Dallas Hot Bird Dog didn’t make it onto the list of this year’s 10 finalists.

