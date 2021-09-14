CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photo gallery: Anniversary event in La Jolla puts a FACE on critical pet care

 8 days ago

The FACE Foundation , which provides financial grants to animal owners who are unable to afford their pets’ emergency or critical care, celebrated its 15th anniversary with an outdoor dinner-and-movie event on Sept. 11 at The Lot La Jolla.

The event, sponsored by La Jolla Veterinary Hospital , started with a “Yappy Hour” featuring appetizers, drinks and games, followed by dinner and a screening of the 2018 movie “Dog Days.” Dogs, of course, were welcome to attend.

The evening also was a fundraiser to help the FACE Foundation continue its mission. FACE stands for the organization’s stated values: fulfillment, accountability, collaboration and empathy.

— La Jolla Light staff

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

