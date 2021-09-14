CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

China sends warships to Alaska as tensions boil with US over disputed South China Sea fuelling WW3 fears

By Aliki Kraterou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uwWH_0bvcqFpy00

CHINA has sparked World War 3 fears after sending warships to Alaska amid boiling tensions with the US over the South China Sea dispute.

Four Chinese warships, including one of China's most advanced destroyers, were spotted near the Aleutian Island chain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQsO3_0bvcqFpy00
China sent warships to Alaska Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvyU8_0bvcqFpy00

Photos taken by the US Coast Guard showed the Chinese naval vessels shadowed by the US coastguard as they travelled through international waters on August 29 and 30.

The images were shared at the US military’s Defence Visual Information Distribution Service and showed the interactions between the two countries which were branded "safe and professional."

One of the photos showed Captain Tim Brown, commanding officer of the US coastguard vessel, the Bertholf, communicating with "a Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy ship operating as part of a four-ship task force," reported the Times.

According to SCMP the Chinese vessels were a Type 055 destroyer, a Type 052D destroyer, a Type 815 spy ship, and a Type 903 replenishment ship.

The photos were shared online on Monday and were removed a few hours later.

CHINA'S WARNING

It comes just after Beijing's warning it will sail warships into US waters near Hawaii.

The warning followed the US Navy's announcement last week that the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group had entered the area for the first time during its current deployment.

It fuelled tensions further when one ship in the group, the USS Benfold, conducted a "freedom of operation" exercise near the Spratly Islands that came within 12 miles of a reef claimed by China.

Retaliating, China's state media hit out at the deployment of the ships in the highly contested area - warning Chinese warships will sail towards the US.

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the state-run paper Global Times, tweeted: "Hopefully when Chinese warships pass through the Caribbean Sea or show up near Hawaii and Guam one day, the US will uphold the same standard of freedom of navigation.

"That day will come soon."

And according to the Times Xijin added today that the exercises near Alaska mark an era of a "bigger maritime rivalry between China and the US."

The US is wary of the presence of Chinese warships close to the country, particularly advanced destroyers like the Type 055

He said: "The era when the US ships one-sidedly declare 'freedom of navigation' in China’s near seas will be replaced by a new era in which Chinese and US battleships will reach near each other’s territorial seas.

"There will be a transition of several decades, but eventually China and the US, under brand-new conditions and through comparisons, will reach a rule of equity to ensure maritime safety."

Yue Gang, a retired PLA colonel and a military commentator based in Beijing, told SCMP : "It’s been six years since [the Chinese warships] last sailed to waters off Alaska, which could be a display of the new force of the Chinese navy.

"Big warships need to test their abilities to maintain combat readiness during ocean missions."

Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military expert, told the Global Times that the US is "wary of the presence of Chinese warships close to the country, particularly advanced destroyers like the Type 055."

"Warships from the US have been making frequent provocations near China in the name of freedom of navigation and now it might feel a little uncomfortable to see Chinese warships on its doorsteps, Wei said, before adding that "this is a countermeasure and a signal against the US actions of hegemony."

China is speculating the US could feel its "lost face by having Chinese warships sailing near it, taking some of its own medicine of freedom of navigation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iDGs_0bvcqFpy00
Photos showed the US coastguard shadowing the Chinese vessels Credit: DVIDS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxKo1_0bvcqFpy00
The captions stated that the interactions between the two countries which were branded "safe and professional" Credit: Handout

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun news desk?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.co.uk or call 02077824104. You can WhatsApp us on 07423 720 250. We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours

Comments / 73

usmc????
6d ago

If we had a strong leader like Donald Jake trump we would send some warships out there to meet them on their grounds to see how they like it

Reply(4)
17
JRay1801
4d ago

I think it would be a slap in China's face if the US would just say hey since you are here let's have a beer it is time to be the bigger man or woman and invite them to dock we are not at war and to prevent war some times you need to just play nice. we don't need to go to war with anyone right now. We have a weak president and a weak government it is time time to do things a little differently

Reply(1)
7
Rachael Sensing
5d ago

We have a weak President that is depleting our military. Giving up territory and bases… It’s just like that game “Risk”. If we are weak, somebody else will step in an take over. Let our dems chew on that!!!! TRUMP 2024!!!

Reply(6)
13
Related
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
International Business Times

Is Russia Planning To Go To War? Putin Green Lights Production Of New Nuclear Submarines

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced new orders on Monday for more nuclear submarines to join a new, more modern Russian fleet. Speaking on a video call, Putin greenlighted the production of new sophisticated weapon systems for the Russian Navy, including two nuclear submarines armed with intercontinental ballistic missiles, two diesel-powered submarines and a pair of corvettes. The ships would be stationed at shipyards in Severodvinsk, St. Petersburg and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a Siberian port city in Far East Russia.
MILITARY
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Us Military#South China Sea#Chinese#The Us Coast Guard#Scmp#The Us Navy#Pla#The Global Times#Whatsapp
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
dallassun.com

Chinese state media warns US of another 'deadly attack'

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): The editor of Chinese state media, Global Times, Hu Xijin on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack predicted that there will be another "deadly attack" in the US. "The September 11 attack was suicide attacks by 19 terrorists, but it was not the...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
China
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: 4 Chinese warships off Alaskan coast; US military releases photos

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships traveled within 46 miles of Alaska’s Aleutian Island coast last month and were photographed by U.S. Coast Guard images released on Sunday. The images, taken by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, spotted the Chinese ships on Aug. 30 inside the U.S. exclusive economic...
MILITARY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
264K+
Followers
33K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy