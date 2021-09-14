Best Pittsburgh concerts this week: Squeeze, Phoebe Bridgers, Dan + Shay, The Hu, Jazz Fest and more

If being in three or four places at one time were a superpower, Friday would be a great night for that. The other nights aren’t so bad either. Bleachers (Stage AE): Jack Antonoff has an impressive list of famous friends, starting with Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey and St. Vincent, ladies for whom he’s produced recent albums. Not only that: Fellow Jersey boy Bruce Springsteen performed on his new album, “Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.” Antonoff, who came to fame as a member of Fun., brings some joy to a Tuesday night when his indie-pop band Bleachers hits the North Shore with Claud. 7 p.m. doors. $35; axs.com.