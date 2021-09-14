CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

New laws in England will leave 16-year-olds living alone

By Become an author
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 8 days ago

The English system for accommodating children in care is broken. Demand outstrips supply and the uneven spread of children’s homes across the country, especially for children requiring specialist care, forces councils to increasingly rely on private, unregulated accommodation.

This situation is about to get worse. The law around how teenagers in care are housed has changed. On September 9, a piece of legislation, entitled the Care Planning, Placement and Case Review (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, came into force. It states that councils can now place children aged 16 and 17 into unregulated accommodation. Also called independent and semi-independent housing, this is non-care accomodation. The occupants, who are legally still children, only receive support, not care, as they would in foster care or a children’s home.

Typically, this sees young people aged 16-25 sharing communal facilities, while having their own room and bathroom. They are responsible for meeting their own health needs. They have full control of their finances. They are permitted to stay away overnight. And, crucially, there is no direct supervision provided by adults. Any support that is provided by adult workers aims to help them to live independently.

Approximately 6,000 over-16s –- boys and unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in particular – currently live this type of housing. And for some, this is the best choice. It fosters independence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLfMD_0bvcoyu300
The number of children in England living independently or in unregulated accommodation has risen substantially since 2010. SSDA903 / Department for Education , Author provided

In many cases, however, it is unsuitable. A freedom of information request saw the department for education reveal that, between April 2018 and September 2020, ten children died while living in supported accommodation, of whom half took their own lives.

While the reasons for these deaths will be complex, the children’s rights organisation Article 39 asks if things may have been different had their housing situation provided them with more care.

This change in legislation is likely to have disastrous consequences. Here are four reasons why.

It denies teenagers their legal status as children

Both the UN convention on the rights of the child and the Children’s Act in England define a child as a person under the age of 18.

However, in some instances the way the government treats children appears to disregard their vulnerable status.

When the state becomes the parent, it has a duty to nurture and care so that children reach their full potential. For 16 and 17-year-olds, this new legislation seems counter intuitive. By contrast, children who live with their families leave home, on average, at around 23.

Research shows that for some, the move to non-care placements is too much, too soon. They feel ill-prepared to move out, both practically and emotionally. Care leavers have been found to want a safe space to practice their independence, without worrying that they might suffer consequences such as homelessness or failing in education if they make mistakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9zjN_0bvcoyu300
Teenagers in unregulated accomodation are responsible for their own finances and health needs. Janine Wiedel Photolibrary / Alamy Stock Photo

It undermines their health and wellbeing

We know that children in care are more likely to have long-term health conditions, which last well into adulthood. Levels of mental health problems are high among these children too.

However, as children in care transition to independence – between the ages of 16 and 18 - they have been found to often not engage with the support services that could help them. There is a distinct possibility that by removing the care that is provided at 15, health appointments can be missed and conditions worsen or go untreated.

As my research and other studies have found, key workers in children’s homes go to great lengths to improve children’s wellbeing and bolster their ability to look after themselves. Many fear this good work will be undone if they are abruptly left to fend for themselves.

It makes them vulnerable to exploitation

At its worst, non-care accommodation places vulnerable children with other, often older individuals who have a range of complex problems. This has been found to put children at risk of involvement in exploitation and organised crime, including county lines drug dealing. It also puts them at greater risk of going missing for long periods.

Young people themselves cite the lack of a place to call home, instability, uncertainty and the sense of powerlessness leading – directly or indirectly – to their being exploited. They consider themselves different, and as having to manage without the same kind of care and attention that other children receive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sbdhU_0bvcoyu300
Vulnerable children are at risk of being exploited by older people and involvement in criminal activities. Ian Davidson / Alamy Stock Photo

It threatens their educational outcomes

By law, children must continue their education or training until the age of 18. However, this new care legislation effectively means the state considers that teenagers taking their GCSEs can fend for themselves.

Generally, children in care do less well in education. A recent report by the Together Trust, highlighted that over 3,000 children aged 16 and 17 were out of education, employment or training – thus categorised as NEETs – for all or some of their time in unregulated accommodation.

Conversely, research shows that the presence of supportive adults promotes positive educational outcomes, particularly for children who spend longer in care. This would then most apply to those 16- and 17-year-olds who are transitioning out of the care system.

These children deserve stepping stones to independence, not a cliff edge. The state – their de facto parents – should never leave them without the supervision and support that would ensure they are safeguarded against harm. Would our politicians think this good enough for their own children?

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dear Fiona: After her fall, my 76-year-old mother is terrified of being left alone

The problem…“My 76-year-old mother had a bad fall at home early last year and broke her hip. She nearly died because she couldn’t move, and it was only because a delivery man called to leave a parcel for next door that she was found. She has recovered well from her surgery and has gained back pretty much all the mobility she had before. She’s been lucky but was very shaken by all of this, and we agreed that she would move in with me while she recovered.“Since then though, she has become very frightened of being left alone. I currently...
104.1 WIKY

England to offer COVID vaccine to all 12- to 15-year-olds

LONDON (Reuters) – All 12- to 15-year-olds in England will be offered a COVID-19 vaccine after top medical advisers said on Monday that children would benefit from reduced disruption to their education. The British government confirmed that the offer would be extended to all children aged 12-15 after a unanimous...
The Independent

Covid vaccine plan for 12 to 15-year-olds to begin in schools in England

All children aged 12 to 15 in England will be offered one dose of Covid-19 vaccine as early as next week, ministers have confirmed, hours after the UK’s chief medical officers said the jab would help reduce disruption to education.Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said three million eligible teenagers will be offered a first Pfizer jab as soon as possible as part of in-school vaccination services, and that children will be able to overrule parents who do not want them to get the jab if they are deemed “competent”.The issue of consent drew anger from backbench Tory MPs, with one even...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Homelessness#Mental Health#New Laws#Un#English#Case Review Lrb#The Together Trust
thecity.nyc

Vaccinate Teens Without Parental Consent, City Child Welfare Agency Says

The city’s child welfare agency has given the green light to administer COVID-19 vaccines to more than 600 minors living in certain juvenile detention and foster homes, including when their parents say no. The Administration for Children’s Services told partner nonprofit groups earlier this month that they are free to...
8newsnow.com

‘I am all cried out,’ local man says the federal vaccine mandate impacted his job

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees isn’t sitting well for some local business owners and employees. Legal experts say although it is a mandate, employees still have a choice on the matter. The three options include: get the vaccine, get tested...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Guardian

Kidnapped, raped, wed against their will: Kyrgyz women’s fight against a brutal tradition

Aisuluu was returning home after spending the afternoon with her aunt in the village of At-Bashy, not far from the Torugart crossing into China. “It was 5 o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday. I had a paper bag full of samsa [a dough dumpling stuffed with lamb, parsley and onion]. My aunt always prepared them on weekends,” she said.
International Business Times

Prison Escapee Surprisingly Turns Himself In After 30 Years Due To COVID-19

A 64-year-old prison escapee in New South Wales (NSW), Australia, who has been on the run for nearly 30 years has surrendered to police. Darko Desic handed himself in to authorities Sunday after the COVID-19 pandemic left him homeless, local media outlet 7News.com.au reported. The Yugoslavian-born man was 13 months...
hngn.com

Protests Ravage the Streets in Thailand as More Than 12,000 Dead in Alleged Failed Government Response on Coronavirus Pandemic

Dozens of protesters ravaged the streets of Thailand as the COVID-19 pandemic raises the country's death toll past 12,000. Thousands of people have been holding anti-government protests daily in Thailand to protest the government's failing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Once known as a virus-containing wonder, Thailand has now reported 12,855 COVID-related deaths.
newschain

Community ‘devastated’ after four people found dead in house

Neighbours began to leave flowers on Monday morning at the police cordon around the property in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh near Sheffield. Derbyshire Police said they were called to the house at around 7.25am on Sunday and a man remains in custody. Close family of the victims have been informed...
Toni Koraza

A Deadly Disease is Spreading Around Florida

Florida Health officials have issued a warning about ehrlichiosis, a tick-borne and potentially fatal disease emerging in Florida. Patients can die from organ failure if not treated promptly.
The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy