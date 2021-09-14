CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Title Alliance Arizona Team Member wins prestigious award

Times Union
 8 days ago

PHOENIX (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. A Title Alliance, Ltd. team member, who plays a critical role in the company’s Southwest expansion, was named the Journal Industry Award Escrow Officer of the Year. Jenni Eaton received the prestigious recognition from the Arizona School of Real Estate & Business for overseeing Title Alliance’s growth in the Valley in their first partnership and her commitment to excellence in her role at the national family of title insurance and escrow agencies.

WLUC

Eagle Mine wins ‘prestigious’ safety award second year in a row

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - Eagle Mine continues to be recognized for dedication to a safe working environment. Earlier this month, the mine accepted a ‘Sentinel of Safety Award’ from the National Mining Association. The award recognizes the copper and nickel mine on having the best safety record, considering number of...
INDUSTRY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Crump Cup: Michael Muehr wins prestigious amateur title again

Michael Muehr defeated Stewart Hagestad, 3 and 2, to win the 96th annual Crump Memorial Tournament at exclusive Pine Valley Golf Club in New Jersey. Muehr, of McLean, Virginia, was the No. 8 seed after shooting 6-over 150 for 36 holes in stroke-play qualifying, but then dominated his opponents to win the prestigious mid-amateur invitational for the fourth time.
GOLF
propertyindustryeye.com

Estate agent receives prestigious Women in Business Award

Rebecca Holders, partner at hybrid agency, Hortons, has won the Rising Star award at the prestigious Women in Business Awards in Leicestershire, by Reach PLC. Holders, who is in her early 20s, was recognised for her business success in Loughborough, Leicestershire. Having launched her business in partnership with Hortons in October 2019, she has become a well-known property industry figure in the local region.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Covid vaccine scientist wins prestigious business award

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert was given the Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot in honour of her work. The woman who led the development of Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine has won a prestigious business award. Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert was honoured at Veuve Clicquot’s annual awards ceremony, not just for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS LA

Hiring Crisis At Pechanga Resort And Casino Causes Management To Offer Big Bonuses To Potential Employees

TEMECULA (CBSLA) – A hiring crisis at Pechanga Resort and Casino has the establishment offering big money to bring potential employees in. Ever since Pechanga reopened in the pandemic, the resort and casino have been booming. They lost many workers during the shutdown and desperately need help. Management is holding a culinary job fair Wednesday, looking to fill hundreds of positions. The casino is enticing potential employees by offering $2,500 signing bonuses. “I’m looking to hire about 200 additional team members,” said Cary Berner of the Human Resources Department of Pechanga. “It’s absolutely unprecedented. We all say the same thing: We’ve never seen anything like this in our entire careers.” The job fair runs from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday. They are also looking for front desk help, casino servers, and cleaning staff. Cleaners are eligible for a $1,000 signing bonus.
LIFESTYLE
Times Union

Professional Photographers of America Announces Results of 2021 International Photographic Competition

A panel of 36 jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from 5,091 total entries. Professional Photographers of America (PPA) has announced the results from its annual International Photographic Competition (IPC). A panel of 36 jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from 5,091 total entries from September 12-15. Judging took place remotely as well as in person at PPA’s headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. This year's judging was streamed live online.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Times Union

LightWork Employee Performance Management, Recruitment and Onboarding HR Solutions Now Integrate with MIP Fund Accounting for Nonprofits

LightWork® Software announces its employee Performance Management, Recruitment and Onboarding HR solutions now integrate with MIP Fund Accounting. These additions offer robust solutions to enhance the functionality of this Community Brands’ business software for nonprofit organizations. LightWork turns the overwhelming task of managing employees into an indispensable business strategy with dynamic human resources management software tools. LightWork Performance Management also includes visual analytics providing stakeholders valuable intelligence for decision making.
SOFTWARE
Times Union

Gresham Announces New Director of Client Experience & Development

CHICAGO (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Gresham Partners LLC, an independent wealth management firm with a national client base of ultra-high net worth families, announced that Nicole Perkins, J.D., has joined the firm as a Principal, Director of Client Experience & Development and a member of its Operating Committee. During the balance of the year, Nicole will work closely with Wally Head, Principal and Vice Chairman, who is retiring at the end of 2021 after almost ten years with Gresham.
BUSINESS
Times Union

Datalogic brings solutions for every traceability application to PACK EXPO 2021

EUGENE, Ore. (PRWEB) September 21, 2021. Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, is pleased to announce its participation at PACK EXPO 2021 in Las Vegas, with an extensive booth displaying traceability solutions for every application. Whether it’s on a packaging line, on a fork truck, in shipping and receiving, within the warehouse – Datalogic has the technology to mark, track, and trace products and materials throughout the enterprise and supply chain.
BUSINESS
palyathletics.com

Palo Alto boys win a team cross country title in San Francisco

The Palo Alto boys cross country team won the first heat of the varsity race and Paly’s Elizabeth Fetter won the individual title of the girls first heat at the San Francisco Invitational, hosted by Lowell, at Golden Gate Park on Saturday. Sophomore Grant Morgenfeld finished third in a time...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

