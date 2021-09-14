Title Alliance Arizona Team Member wins prestigious award

TEMECULA (CBSLA) – A hiring crisis at Pechanga Resort and Casino has the establishment offering big money to bring potential employees in. Ever since Pechanga reopened in the pandemic, the resort and casino have been booming. They lost many workers during the shutdown and desperately need help. Management is holding a culinary job fair Wednesday, looking to fill hundreds of positions. The casino is enticing potential employees by offering $2,500 signing bonuses. “I’m looking to hire about 200 additional team members,” said Cary Berner of the Human Resources Department of Pechanga. “It’s absolutely unprecedented. We all say the same thing: We’ve never seen anything like this in our entire careers.” The job fair runs from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday. They are also looking for front desk help, casino servers, and cleaning staff. Cleaners are eligible for a $1,000 signing bonus.

