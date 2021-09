There was no question that the roster in Houston was an interesting one. That included the crowded RB room consisting of David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay, and Rex Burkhead. Coming off of an injury-riddled season where Ingram recorded just 299 rushing yards, he went from rumored roster bubble in training camp to 26 carries in Week 1. He out out-touched all other Texans' running backs combined, but with so much uncertainty week-to-week, this backfield may be one to avoid starting for fantasy purposes.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO