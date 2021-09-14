CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Senator John Laird celebrates end of legislative session

By Editor Skye Pratt
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xWjAC_0bvcoXGY00

–State Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) completes his first legislative session in the California State Senate.

“This year, my colleagues and I accomplished a great deal in light of challenging circumstances,” said Senator Laird. “I introduced a robust bill package tackling a number of the most pressing issues in central coast communities and around the state, including initiatives on wildfire mitigation, tackling sea level rise, fixing a broken EDD system, and supporting those living into old age with HIV. I also worked on legislation and through the budget process to support those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, in addition to legislation ensuring victims of negligence can rightfully seek justice.”

Senator Laird served as Chair of the Budget Subcommittee on Education and led negotiations on how to reopen California schools safely to get more students back to in-person instruction and helped advance a state budget that includes historic investments in Pre-K, K-12, and higher education.

While serving as Vice Chair of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, Senator Laird helped examine the results of a sweeping audit of California’s EDD. In addition, he served as a member of the Natural Resources & Water Committee, Labor, Public Employment and Retirement Committee, Rules Committee, Appropriations Committee, Budget & Fiscal Review Committee, and Judiciary Committee.

Recently appointed by Senate pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) to the Coastal Conservancy as one of six members of the legislature who provide legislative oversight and participate in Conservancy activities, Senator Laird notes, “I am eager to continue work to address sea level rise, in addition to tackling issues of coastal access and housing affordability along our coastline.”

Laird successfully moved 10 bills to Governor Newsom’s desk for signature. Three measures authored by Senator Laird this session have already been signed into law.

“As I head back to the 17th district for the duration of fall recess, I am certain our work is just beginning,” Laird shares. “I look forward to a productive interim period to cultivate legislative proposals that continue to address the pressing issues of our coastal communities, particularly with respect to wildfire mitigation, addressing sea level rise, and supporting those who are most vulnerable and in need of assistance.”

Legislation authored by Senator Laird during the 2020-2021 Legislative Session:

SB 258 – Updates the definition of “greatest social need” to include cultural or social isolation caused by HIV status. Signed into Law.

SB 272 – Increases inclusivity within California law by updating language within various code sections to be gender neutral. Signed into Law.

SB 390 – Requires the EDD to develop, routinely update; and when needed, implement a recession plan during an economic downturn.Awaiting Governor’s signature.

SB 447 – Updates California law to allow plaintiffs to preserve their human suffering damages, even if they pass away before trial or resolution of their case. Awaiting Governor’s signature.

SB 456 – Requires the state to establish a long-term fire prevention action plan to ensure statewide investments to combat fires are comprehensive, science-based, and utilize complementary partnerships. Awaiting Governor’s signature.

SB 479 – Includes tribal governments as eligible local governments under the RES-BCT program. Signed into law.

SB 496 – Addresses the legal opinion set forth by DWR by amending the Pajaro River flood control State project authorization to direct DWR to fully fund the project at 100% of the non-federal cost share. Awaiting Governor’s signature.

SB 544 – Requires the Bureau of Cannabis Control to establish standardized testing methods and procedures for all testing laboratories by January 1, 2023. Awaiting Governor’s signature.

SB 574 – Proposes the elimination of the requirements for participating jurisdictions to report and consult with the Department of Conservation regarding: non-renewals, diminishments, withdrawals, new contracts, and certain aspects of public acquisitions and cancellations. Awaiting Governor’s signature.

SB 619 – Supports continued efforts by local jurisdictions to achieve statewide organic waste recycling targets and climate goals. Awaiting Governor’s signature.

Senator John Laird represents the 17th State Senate District, which includes all of Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Luis Obispo counties, as well as parts of Santa Clara County. He previously served as the Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, member of the State Integrated Waste Management Board, a member of the State Assembly, Executive Director of the Santa Cruz Aids Project, and two terms as Santa Cruz Mayor. His lifetime of public service and social justice advocacy saw him become one of the first openly gay mayors to serve in the United States. Senator Laird has been a long-time resident of Santa Cruz with his spouse John Flores.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles to receive $2.8-million investment to expand broadband access

Carbajal, U.S. Department of Commerce Announce $2.8 Million Investment to Expand Broadband Access in Paso Robles. –Representative Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) says he applauded U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo’s announcement today that the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.8 million grant to the City of Paso Robles, California, to install fiber optic cable to expand broadband access and increase reliability. This EDA project will be matched with $707,489 in local funds.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO County joins state voters in rejecting recall

58.54-percent of voters are against the recall as of Wednesday morning tallies. –As of 7 a.m. today, 56,490 ballots have been counted in San Luis Obispo County in the recall election, representing just 30-percent of eligible voters. In SLO County, 58-percent of votes are against recalling Newsom and 41-percent of votes are in favor of recalling him. 100-percent of precincts are reporting. The results are unofficial and have yet to be certified by elections officials.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

DA announces settlement in consumer protection case

Civil case involved pesticide violations and unfair business practices against Jeffrey M. Van Diepen and Pestmaster Services LP. –This week, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that his office, along with 16 other District Attorney’s Offices in California, resolved a civil case involving pesticide violations and unfair business practices against Jeffrey M. Van Diepen and Pestmaster Services LP (formerly known as Pestmaster Services Inc.).
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Public health releases new guidance for youth sports, large gatherings, performing arts

Guidance clarifies state and county requirements, provides recommended best practices. –To help slow the spread of COVID-19 as the Delta variant surges in SLO County, the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department has issued guidance clarifying requirements, recommendations and best practices for youth sports and activities, large gatherings and performing arts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Mayors#California State Senate#Edd#Labor#Rules Committee#Appropriations Committee#Judiciary Committee#D San Diego#Updates California#Res#Dwr#The State Assembly
Paso Robles Daily News

Community members aim to restore Cayucos Vets Hall

–The Restore the Cayucos Vet’s Hall Committee (www.restorecayucosvetshall.org) has been formed to help restore the iconic Cayucos venue. The hall has been closed since 2016 due to structural deterioration. To restore and open it is estimated to cost $5.4m. SLO County received a $1.8m grant in 2019 which could expire soon. The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will consider funding the $3.5-million remaining balance at their Sept. 28 public meeting.
CAYUCOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Airport Commission seeking new members

–The City of Paso Robles is seeking applicants for openings on the Airport Commission. The city will accept applications until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. The commission serves at the pleasure of the Paso Robles City Council as a means to aid the council in gathering public input on the operation and future development of the Paso Robles Airport, by providing advice to the council, and by making decisions in those areas delegated by the council.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Paso Robles Daily News

City receives chamber endorsement for spaceport concept

City is actively researching the potential opportunities of the space tech economy. –President and CEO of the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce, Gina Fitzpatrick, recently presented a Letter of Support to City of Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin on behalf of the Chamber Board of Directors in support of the city’s application and proposal to the FAA for the Paso Robles Airport to become a licensed U.S. Air & Spaceport.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New no-cost COVID-19 testing site opening in South County

North County testing site is at Paso Robles train station. –The County Public Health Department is opening a no-cost COVID-19 community testing site in South County on Monday, Sept. 13. “We are committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and are pleased to be able to provide this new testing site for our community members in South County,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “If you are experiencing symptoms or have come into contact with a known case of COVID-19, please get tested and then isolate yourself to avoid potentially spreading the illness while you await the results.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Denied Creston cannabis project will be appealed at hearing

Creston Community Alliance to ask board of supervisors to deny appeal. –On Tuesday, Sept 14, starting at 9 a.m., the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is considering an appeal of a denied Minor Use Permit to establish two acres of outdoor cannabis cultivation canopy, ancillary distribution, 2,500 square-foot compost area, security fencing, equipment, water tanks and access improvements that would be located at 4150 North Ryan Road, 2.25 miles northeast of the community of Creston.
CRESTON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Report: LA school district mandates COVID-19 vaccine for students

School officials order sweeping student vaccine mandate, a first by a major district. –All children 12 and older in Los Angeles public schools must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January to enter campus under an order approved Thursday by the Board of Education, the first such mandate among the nation’s largest school systems and a decision that triggered immediate pushback.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy