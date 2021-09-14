CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nathan Evans Fox Debuts New Single, "Some Things Are Coming Back Again"

By WMOT
wmot.org
 7 days ago

Surrounded by hymn books, country, bluegrass, folk and his family's land in Glen Alpine, North Carolina, the musical journey for Nathan Evans Fox began at age four when he started playing violin. Adding guitar, piano and other instruments, Fox has also become an accomplished songwriter about to release his fourth album. Writing during a time of so much loss and uncertainty resulted in songs the artist hopes will be welcomed as a bit of a respite for listeners. Trained as a hospital chaplain, Fox knows grief, but after suffering his own personal loss, moving to Nashville only to have his home hit by the March 2020 tornado and then the lockdown… it was a lot for anyone to handle. He's been releasing singles leading up to the album release; we talked about a couple of them and what's on the horizon for Nathan Evans Fox.

www.wmot.org

undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Wildflower Debuts New Single “Dogs Breath”

Later this week, indie folk outfit Wildflower is releasing their sophomore album, The Ocean Rose, their latest collection of ‘70s tinged folk pop. Their new album is a quintessential road trip record, inspired equally by the deep nostalgia and the natural beauty of the Maine coastline and by the untold promises held out west in California. The band has already shared two singles from the record, “Golden” and “Greetings from California,” and today they’re back with one final taste of the record with their new song, “Dogs Breath.”
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Selwood returns with exciting new single "Again"

Sam Nangali, better known by stage name Selwood, is a rising artist in the North Carolina scene. After working with his collective, Terra Cotta, Selwood has been working to build his solo career for the past year. Following up the emotional ballad that was his last single, “reality”, Selwood returns with a more upbeat and summer cut, “Again”.
MUSIC
illinoisnewsnow.com

Cole Swindell forms “Some Habits” with new single

Cole Swindell just dropped a brand-new song, and video! After his “Single Saturday Night” song became his 10th number-one hit, Cole has released the romantic ballad “Some Habits.” The song is from his upcoming studio album. “I think a lot of people can relate to a song like ‘Some Habits’...
MUSIC
Herald-Dispatch

Aristotle Jones back with new singles this week

HUNTINGTON — The “Appalachian Soul Man” Aristotle Jones is back with two new singles to close out the summer of 2021. The singles, set to release on Friday, Sept. 17, will encompass the soulful, R&B driven style that fans have come to love and appreciate from Jones. “Count On Me”...
HUNTINGTON, WV
American Songwriter

Phoebe Hunt Premieres New Single, “Some Things Change,” Leans on Reconciliation

When you’re a professional in any field, there is a desire to be as successful as possible, often to make the most money and to earn the most respect you can. Those are the ambitions people are taught to strive for. But when you’re a professional artist, some of those profit-driven, more cutthroat goals can be looked down upon or feel uneasy. Or seem incongruent with your mission of making art, mining your soul, and metaphorically touching others. Therefore, what is one to do?
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Motherfolk Debut New Single “anchor”

This fall, indie rock quintet Motherfolk is back with a new EP, the flower. Over the course of the pandemic, the band has been hard at work, pulling together strains of indie pop and garage rock for the follow-up to their 2019 record Family Ghost. They describe their latest effort as their “most ambitious release yet.” As vocalist and guitarist Nathan Dickerson shares, “Over the past year, we have been writing nonstop with the goal of crafting a new sound. This EP tells the story of what it is like to travel to the darkest place in your mind and what your reality becomes after coming out the other side.”
ROCK MUSIC
wmot.org

Mercy Bell Plays A Home Town Show At Nashville Pride This Weekend

Nashville Pride is this weekend, Saturday and Sunday at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. This year’s line-up includes a wide range of national and local music from hip-hop icons Salt N Pepa, to alt-country artist Orville Peck plus Nashville’s Shelly Fairchild, Tayls and Mercy Bell. I recently caught up with Mercy Bell about what it means to play Nashville Pride plus the new album Golden Child, out now.
NASHVILLE, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

BlueBucksClan Trade Bars In New Track "Come Again"

The Los Angeles rap duo BlueBucksClan, consisting of DJ and Jeeezy, is closing off their summer on a high note. The two kicked off the month headlining two sold-out shows, and are set to join Bino Rideaux on his upcoming On My Soul tour in Dallas on Oct. 10. The two friends, who met in high school on the football field, entered the scene together in 2019, and have since made waves. Their latest project, Clan Virus 2, has gathered over 35 million streams and hit No. 9 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums Chart.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Tall Heights Debuts New Single “Locked Out”

Indie duo Tall Heights has come a long way since starting as buskers in Boston. In the intervening decade, the pair of Paul Wright and Tim Harrington has been building their sound on the foundation of their distinctive vocal blend and creative chemistry. That chemistry has been on full display this year with the band’s new string of singles, leading up to the pair’s upcoming record, Juniors. Last month they shared with their latest single, “Hear It Again,” and today the band is back with another effort, “Locked Out,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
CMT

CMT Rewind: Brooks And Dunn Reach Number One With Debut Single, “Brand New Man”

Embedded from www.youtube.com. 2021 finds Nashville-founded Hall of Fame country tandem Brooks and Dunn back on the road after a decade away from the arena and stadium touring spotlight. “It’s fun being onstage and playing stuff we’d written and been a part of over the years. We had like 50 top 10 songs and 25 number ones. It’s fun to pull that music back up, sort through it and give it a boost,” noted Ronnie Dunn recently to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. In the exactly three decades that have transpired since their debut single, “Brand New Man,” became their first chart-topper in 1991, the duo feels like they have “done it all” since then. Thus, it makes sense to take a deeper look at their initial Billboard smash to see their superstar DNA develop.
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Jonas Brothers Debut New Single ‘Who’s In Your Head’

This weekend, Jonas Brothers surprised fans in Denver, Colorado during their Remember This Tour stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with a surprise performance of a new song, “Who’s In Your Head.”. The band revealed the single artwork Tuesday (Sept. 7th) and announced they will officially release “Who’s In Your Head”...
DENVER, CO
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Carissa Johnson Debuts New Single “The Sound”

Boston-based indie rocker Carissa Johnson is back this fall with her new LP, Blue Hour. Recorded over lockdown, the record is Johnson’s first solo album since 2016’s Only Roses. In the intervening years, she’s been playing with her band, The Cure-Alls, but quarantine found her retreating inward for one of her most personal offerings yet. The record sees Johnson explore loneliness and self-doubt, but the accompanying instrumentals are relentless and kinetic, drawing Johnson’s new wave influences into stadium-ready indie pop.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Fox Violet Debuts New Single “We Still Hurt”

LA-based act Fox Violet makes dreamy alt rock, blending dark ambient soundscapes with driving hooks and emotive vocals courtesy of singer/songwriter Thea Stevenson. The band steadily shared new singles last year, but this year they’re back with their debut EP, Prisms, due out this fall. Last month Fox Violet shared their first single from the EP, “Long Way Down,” and today they’re back with a follow-up, their new single “We Still Hurt,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Beloved Debut “Abyss”, Their First New Single In Close To Twenty Years

Beloved have launched their new song “Abyss“, which marks their first new original music in close to twenty years. The band said of that yesterday, September 06th:. “Today marks the release of the first song we have written since we wrote ‘Allure‘ 19 years ago. Writing a follow-up to our debut record proved to be a challenge that we simply couldn’t overcome. No parts felt right. A clear musical direction wasn’t in focus; we simply just couldn’t piece together something that we could all agree on.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Juice Debuts New Single and Video “Girlfriend Song”

Today, Brooklyn-based indie rock outfit Juice has shared their new single, “Girlfriend Song,” taken from their Boy Story project due out this fall. Since meeting at Boston College, the band have been honing a dizzying combination of rock, pop punk, hip hop and R&B, sharing their debut EP in 2018 and following up with their 2019 EP, you are simply magnificent. Last month the band shared their first single from Boy Story, “Superimposed,” and today their back with their latest showcase, “Girlfriend Song,” premiering with Under the Radar.
MUSIC
wmot.org

Review: A Live Emmylou Harris Masterpiece, Lost Then Found

At The Ryman, the 1992 live album by Emmylou Harris and her band The Nash Ramblers, changed the fans who owned it and changed Nashville history in ways we’re still assessing. Drawn from a three-night stand at the decaying and nearly abandoned Mother Church of Country Music for audiences of just 200 people, the Warner Bros. release sparked the conversations and investments that literally saved the Ryman Auditorium for the second time in 20 years. In no small part, Emmylou’s music helped turn around a depressed downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
nextmosh.com

Bad Wolves debut new video single, “Lifeline”

Bad Wolves (featuring new vocalist Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz) have premiered their new video single titled “Lifeline,” which you can check out below. The track appears on the band’s upcoming new album dubbed ‘Dear Monsters’ (out October 29th through Better Noise Music – pre-order). Stream:. ‘Dear Monsters’ track-listing:. 01. Sacred Kiss.
MUSIC

