Nathan Evans Fox Debuts New Single, “Some Things Are Coming Back Again”

Surrounded by hymn books, country, bluegrass, folk and his family’s land in Glen Alpine, North Carolina, the musical journey for Nathan Evans Fox began at age four when he started playing violin. Adding guitar, piano and other instruments, Fox has also become an accomplished songwriter about to release his fourth album. Writing during a time of so much loss and uncertainty resulted in songs the artist hopes will be welcomed as a bit of a respite for listeners. Trained as a hospital chaplain, Fox knows grief, but after suffering his own personal loss, moving to Nashville only to have his home hit by the March 2020 tornado and then the lockdown… it was a lot for anyone to handle. He’s been releasing singles leading up to the album release; we talked about a couple of them and what’s on the horizon for Nathan Evans Fox.