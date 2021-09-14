CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Driver’ Live-Action Series Based On Video Game Franchise In The Works From Binge & Ubisoft

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago

New streamer Binge is revving up for its 2022 launch by teaming up with Ubisoft for a live-action series adaptation of Driver , based on the popular video game franchise.

The original Driver game, which first dropped in 1999 on PlayStation, centers undercover agent and ex-race car driver, John Tanner, whose mission is to take down the local crime syndicate. The following Driver 2 and Driver 3 games, released in 2000 and 2004, followed Tanner as he took his crime-fighting across the globe to Miami, Rio de Janeiro, Istanbul and more.

Ubisoft Film & Television and Binge’s Allan Ungar and Vincent Talenti produce the series. Executive producers are Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Genevieve Jones.

“We’re always open to new vehicles for storytelling so we’re thrilled to partner with Binge, an exciting new platform that’s uniquely dedicated to creating premium entertainment for gaming fans,” said Kreinik, head of television development, Ubisoft Film & Television. “Our mission at Ubisoft is to bring our games to life in new and exciting ways and create content set in the world, culture and community of gaming. Working with Binge will allow us to bring a Driver series directly to the audience who is most passionate about seeing this franchise come to life.”

“Having the opportunity to adapt Driver alongside the team at Ubisoft Film & Television is a dream come true,” added Ungar. “As longtime fans of the franchise, we’re excited to deliver an original, premium and rich storytelling experience that will take fans and newcomers on a thrilling ride.”

The series will stream exclusively on Binge, which seeks to create high-quality content for gamers.

The Driver video game franchise was developed by Ubisoft Reflections (formerly Reflections Interactive) and published by GT Interactive, Atari and Ubisoft.

