We are laying to rest a Prince of the City on Wednesday. We are laying to rest a prince of a man. We are laying to rest the Great Rod Gilbert. “I loved him,” Joe Namath was telling The Post over the phone on Monday. “He was just the most sincere, wonderful gentleman. He had respect for everyone. I got to meet and spend time with some special people when I was in New York and Rod was just one of the best.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO