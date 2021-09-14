The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for Riverside County residents to cast their in-person votes for the recall election.

Registrar workers had been up since before 4 a.m. helping supply polling places with the materials needed to get their locations up and running on time.

At 8 p.m. the registrar will release the results for the over 400,000 ballots it has already received and counted.

As polling locations start returning their ballots through the night, the registrar will begin counting those results providing updates regularly.

For those voting in person, there are specific polling locations now assigned to residents.

Those who still have a mail-in ballot can either drop it off at a designated drop box or polling location. If you plan on mailing it, it must be postmarked by September 14 and received no later than September 21.

There are 46 candidates on the ballot to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

All your recall election information can be found HERE .

The post Riverside County Registrar up bright and early on Election Day appeared first on KESQ .