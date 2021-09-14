CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County Registrar up bright and early on Election Day

By Crystal Jimenez
 7 days ago
The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for Riverside County residents to cast their in-person votes for the recall election.

Registrar workers had been up since before 4 a.m. helping supply polling places with the materials needed to get their locations up and running on time.

At 8 p.m. the registrar will release the results for the over 400,000 ballots it has already received and counted.

As polling locations start returning their ballots through the night, the registrar will begin counting those results providing updates regularly.

For those voting in person, there are specific polling locations now assigned to residents.

Those who still have a mail-in ballot can either drop it off at a designated drop box or polling location. If you plan on mailing it, it must be postmarked by September 14 and received no later than September 21.

There are 46 candidates on the ballot to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

All your recall election information can be found HERE .

Riverside County reports 690 new cases, 21 deaths, & 1,909 recoveries since Tuesday

NEW CASES Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 690 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 347,183. Cases in Schools: PSUSD - 34 students (+2 since Tues.) and 5 staff (-1 since Tuesday) DSUSD- 78 students (+6 since Tues) and 15 staff (-5 since Tues) On Monday, DSUSD The post Riverside County reports 690 new cases, 21 deaths, & 1,909 recoveries since Tuesday appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Palm Springs, CA
