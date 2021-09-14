Poet Patricia Smith wins $100,000 lifetime achievement award

Prestigious International Business Award Recognized VanderWyde’s 30+ Years of Leadership within Restoration & Remediation Industry. September 09, 2021 // Franchising.com // Tamarac, FL - PuroClean, a leading restoration and remediation franchise, today announced that Vice President of Franchise Relations, Chrissy VanderWyde, has received a prestigious Gold “Stevie” Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Business Awards. Presented each year since 2002, the Stevie Awards recognize the accomplishments and contributions of companies and business people worldwide. As part of this year’s program, VanderWyde was named a Gold Lifetime Achievement Award winner within the Consumer Services Industry, recognizing her 31-year tenure at PuroClean and her work across the industry.
