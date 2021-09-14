CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poet Patricia Smith wins $100,000 lifetime achievement award

By Associated Press
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Patricia Smith has won the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize for lifetime achievement, a $100,000 honor presented by the Chicago-based Poetry Foundation. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

