Ubisoft's Driver Game Is Becoming A Live-Action TV Show

With Far Cry 6 exactly one month away as of September 7th, those wanting to prepare themselves for the game don’t need to look any further than the Ubisoft Store. Ubisoft announced this week that it’s giving away Far Cry 3 for free, a game which is commonly regarded as one of the company’s best Far Cry games if not one of its best games overall. The only catch is that this game’s being given away exclusively through the Ubisoft Connect platform which means you’ll need to be on the PC to redeem and play it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO