CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ubisoft's Driver Game Is Becoming A Live-Action TV Show

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft's Driver video game series is becoming a TV show. Ubisoft has announced a deal with the new gaming-focused streaming service Binge for a live-action Driver TV show. The show is being developed exclusively for Binge.com, an upcoming streaming service from Allan Ungar, the director of that incredible live-action Uncharted fan film with Nathan Fillion. Ubisoft's Film & Television department is producing the show alongside Binge.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

One of Ubisoft's Best Far Cry Games Is Free Ahead of Far Cry 6 Release

With Far Cry 6 exactly one month away as of September 7th, those wanting to prepare themselves for the game don’t need to look any further than the Ubisoft Store. Ubisoft announced this week that it’s giving away Far Cry 3 for free, a game which is commonly regarded as one of the company’s best Far Cry games if not one of its best games overall. The only catch is that this game’s being given away exclusively through the Ubisoft Connect platform which means you’ll need to be on the PC to redeem and play it.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Driver TV series: Ubisoft's tire-screeching games race to new streaming service

The Driver video game has always been pretty closely tied to movies. The original was essentially a gamified version of tire-screeching flicks like The Driver, and it had a special "director" mode for cutting mini-movies of your most outrageous stunt driving. So when you hear there's a live-action version of Driver in the works, the only question is what took so long?
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s Live-Action Pokémon Film Will Reportedly Tie Into TV-Series

The Pokémon franchise is set to get plenty of new content with its newly formed partnership with Netflix and according to reports, this will include a brand new live-action film. Earlier this year it was revealed that Netflix was working on a live-action tv series set in the world of...
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

Amazon is Developing a Live-Action She-Ra TV Series

Amazon is Developing a Live-Action She-Ra TV Series. Last year, the animated revival of She-Ra came to an end. While Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is over, She-Ra’s new adventures are just beginning. Variety is reporting that a live-action She-Ra TV series is “in early development at Amazon.”...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fillion
GAMINGbible

One Of Ubisoft's Best Games Is Free To Download Right Now

Hi there. You're looking well. Looking for something to do this weekend? Tired of spending all your money on overpriced drinks at crowded bars? I feel you. The novelty of being back in pubs and clubs again has already worn off, to be perfectly honest. I'm ready to head back inside and resume my hermit duties. If you feel the same way, it might interest you to learn that Ubisoft's excellent tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege is currently entirely free to download and play right now - but only for a limited time.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Skull & Bones Leak Reveals More Details For Ubisoft's Pirate Game - Report

New details on Skull & Bones, Ubisoft's long-in-development seafaring game, have apparently emerged. According to leaker Tom Henderson--who has had a solid record with Call of Duty and Battlefield leaks over the years--the game reportedly features five different tiers of ships which are divided into the cargo, combat, and exploration categories depending on the journey that you'll take.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Amazon Games hires Ubisoft exec to lead “competitive multiplayer” game

Yesterday (September 15), Amazon Games announced that it has hired former Ubisoft executive Alexandre Parizeau, handing him a “competitive multiplayer” title as his first project. As spotted by Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Games has acquired former Ubisoft executive Alexandre Parizeau, who previously worked as Managing Director at Ubisoft Toronto. Parizeau has...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Video Game#Gaming#Binge Com#Uncharted#Ubisoft Film Television#Squad Parties
gamesindustry.biz

Amazon Games Montreal hires Ubisoft Toronto MD

Amazon Games Montreal has hired former Ubisoft Toronto managing director Alexandre Parizeau as its new studio head. He will be leading the studio's debut title, a competitive multiplayer AAA game based on a new IP. Parizeau spent over ten years at Ubisoft Toronto, first as senior producer, before taking over...
VIDEO GAMES
aibusiness.com

How Ubisoft is using AI in game development

Cutting edge artificial intelligence research can seem fascinating, groundbreaking, transformational in its academic setting. But developers working on commercial video game titles, with all the hard realities that the process involves, often say the same thing - ‘that’s cool, but it just doesn’t work in the real world.’. To bridge...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Amazon Games Hires Former Ubisoft Executive

In an interesting turn of events, Amazon Games has recently announced their hire of former Ubisoft managing director Alexandre Parizeau. This hire follows the opening of a new Amazon Games development studio in Montreal. Parizeau will be joining the company in developing a “big budget competitive multiplayer game.” This new game is set to be a AAA game based on new IP.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
CinemaBlend

Captain America 4's Anthony Mackie Just Traded Marvel Comics For Video Games For New TV Show

It’s hard to believe that it’s been several months since the end of Marvel and Disney+’s The Falcon and Winter Soldier, and that long since Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson finally embraced his new role as Captain America. Since then, Mackie had been announced to star in Captain America 4. Though the Marvel actor is trading in the comics for video games in a new TV show.
TV SERIES
cogconnected.com

Ubisoft’s Riders Republic is a Hella Good Time

Riders Republic is kind of like Forza Horizon but with extreme sports, and it’s kind of great! We have poured hours into the Beta, so check out our thoughts before the game releases this fall. Combining a bunch of sports, the game allows you to personalize the way you play....
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live Official Reveal Trailer

Get ready for a new challenge in Pokémon Trading Card Game Live. Learn more through this preview of customization, features, gameplay, and more that you can find on this new app! Which feature are you most excited about, Trainers?
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

FFXIV Reaper And Sage Job Actions Revealed

FFXIV's seven-hour long Letter from the Producer revealed more information about Endwalker's two new jobs--Reaper and Sage. You can check out the Reaper and Sage segments in the Job Action video attached below to get a sense of what the rotations and designs feel like. Other jobs' Endwalker upgrades and tweaks are also included in the same video, if you'd like to check out how your main has changed or stayed the same.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Kingdom of Heroes

Sign In to follow. Follow Kingdom of Heroes, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy