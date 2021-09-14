Ubisoft's Driver Game Is Becoming A Live-Action TV Show
Ubisoft's Driver video game series is becoming a TV show. Ubisoft has announced a deal with the new gaming-focused streaming service Binge for a live-action Driver TV show. The show is being developed exclusively for Binge.com, an upcoming streaming service from Allan Ungar, the director of that incredible live-action Uncharted fan film with Nathan Fillion. Ubisoft's Film & Television department is producing the show alongside Binge.www.gamespot.com
