The Top 10 was up this morning with DeFi tokens UNI, AAVE, COMP and SUSHI outperforming. BTC and ETH spot volumes are below their 30-day average. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler testified in the U.S. Senate and affirmed that the regulator has broad ambitions for bringing the crypto space in line with U.S. financial regulations.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO