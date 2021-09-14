CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
17a-4 releases a new, versatile module of DataParser for another way to bring data into an archive

Times Union
 8 days ago

MILLBROOK, N.Y. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. 17a-4, LLC is releasing an Email Relay module of DataParser. DataParser is the leading independent compliance solution to bring third party data into any archive for retention. Modules to support chat and collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, Webex and Zoom integrate via APIs and downloads. Other modules have been developed to be useful for several data types, such as the SQL, Azure Blob and now the new Email Relay module.

