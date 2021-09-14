CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Body found in Eden Prairie may be that of missing man

By tim.harlow@startribune.com
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA body found Tuesday morning along an Eden Prairie road may be that of a man who was reported missing after he left home for a run and did not return. Mike Elhard was last seen about 10 a.m. Monday when he left his home on Jackson Drive near Pioneer Trail in the southeastern part of Eden Prairie. The body found along Hennepin Town Road fit the description of Elhard, Eden Prairie police said. Authorities had asked the public for help finding Elhard when he went missing.

www.startribune.com

