NFL World Reacts To Peyton, Eli Manning’s Performance

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The debut of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” with the Manning brothers went better than anyone could’ve possibly imagined. On Monday night, Peyton and Eli put on a show for NFL fans watching the Ravens-Raiders game with constant skits, hilarious one-liners, and brotherly jabs at each other. There were some concerns...

thespun.com

