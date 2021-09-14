RAM Technologies, Inc. Distributes New Release of HEALTHsuite Advantage™, The Premier Payer Platform for Government Sponsored Healthcare

Dr Joshua Ellul, director of the Centre for DLT at the University of Malta, shares a memento with us, discussing the benefits of blockchain in the process. I was invited to give an introductory talk for a non-IT focused audience on blockchain as part of a series of lectures organised by @UnitCommunity. Having been involved in the design and delivery of lectures spanning from undergraduate courses to a masters in blockchain and DLT at the University of Malta (@UMmalta) with students ranging from IT and Computer Science, Business, Finance, Economics, Management, and Law and Regulation, I have given such introductory lectures and talks many times over. The highlights and parts of lectures that I tend to keep fond memories of always involve interaction with students. However, when I started this talk little did I know that I would receive a memento that will outlive my often volatile memory.

