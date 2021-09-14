CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

RAM Technologies, Inc. Distributes New Release of HEALTHsuite Advantage™, The Premier Payer Platform for Government Sponsored Healthcare

Times Union
 8 days ago

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in enterprise software solutions and services for health plans administering government sponsored healthcare (Medicare Advantage, Special Needs Plans and Managed Medicaid), is pleased to announce the distribution of HEALTHsuite Advantage™ 21.00. The latest release of the innovative enterprise core administrative processing system features new operational and compliance efficiencies for the RAM Technologies, Inc. client base.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
Times Union

LightWork Employee Performance Management, Recruitment and Onboarding HR Solutions Now Integrate with MIP Fund Accounting for Nonprofits

LightWork® Software announces its employee Performance Management, Recruitment and Onboarding HR solutions now integrate with MIP Fund Accounting. These additions offer robust solutions to enhance the functionality of this Community Brands’ business software for nonprofit organizations. LightWork turns the overwhelming task of managing employees into an indispensable business strategy with dynamic human resources management software tools. LightWork Performance Management also includes visual analytics providing stakeholders valuable intelligence for decision making.
SOFTWARE
Times Union

Wilbur-Ellis Selects Made4net for Supply Chain Enterprise

TEANECK, N.J. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management System (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution software, announced today that Wilbur-Ellis, a leading international manufacturer and distributor of agricultural products, animal nutrients and specialty chemicals, selected Made4net WMS to manage its logistics enterprise across 80 distribution sites in the U.S. Wilbur-Ellis chose the Made4net solution to manage its Agribusiness distribution processes, including inventory management and distribution optimization for real-time visibility and control throughout its supply chain.
TECHNOLOGY
Times Union

STR technology to support U.S. Air Force networked collaborative autonomy initiative

STR, a national security focused technology company, was awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to rapidly integrate, develop and test transformational networked, collaborative, and autonomous, platform technologies for future warfighters in support of the U.S. Air Force’s “Golden Horde” Vanguard initiative. STR’s Collaborative Artificial Intelligence Task Execution Engine (CAITEE) will compete in a series of constructive challenges in Johns Hopkins Advanced Physics Lab’s Colosseum virtual environment to evaluate and compare different technical approaches.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage#Enterprise Software#Healthcare System#Health Care#Managed Medicaid#Prweb#Special Needs Plans#Bpaas Division#Ram Health Services#Ma#Healthsuite Advantage#Cms#Saas#Snp#Ram Technologies
Times Union

Datalogic brings solutions for every traceability application to PACK EXPO 2021

EUGENE, Ore. (PRWEB) September 21, 2021. Datalogic, a global leader in the automatic data capture and factory automation markets, is pleased to announce its participation at PACK EXPO 2021 in Las Vegas, with an extensive booth displaying traceability solutions for every application. Whether it’s on a packaging line, on a fork truck, in shipping and receiving, within the warehouse – Datalogic has the technology to mark, track, and trace products and materials throughout the enterprise and supply chain.
BUSINESS
Times Union

Alan Brody to Co-Chair Turnaround Management Mid-Atlantic Networking Summit

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Alan J. Brody, a Restructuring & Bankruptcy shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s New Jersey office, will co-chair the 2021 Turnaround Management Association (TMA) Mid-Atlantic Networking Summit on Sept. 23-24 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. The conference is the “premier event for the Mid-Atlantic region” and will provide attendees with “networking, dealmaking, and professional development” opportunities, according to TMA.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Times Union

VTEX and AWS Form Multi-year Collaboration Agreement to Deliver Direct-to-Consumer E-commerce Solutions to Global Enterprises

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 20, 2021. Today, VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, announced a multi-year agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, to create a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) solution that gives large enterprises—particularly global consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands—the ability to quickly and easily launch e-commerce sites and experiences to sell directly to consumers. The agreement will enable VTEX to extend its presence in the global digital commerce segment by using AWS technologies and leveraging AWS’s sales channels to build innovative, customer-centric capabilities for CPG companies.
INTERNET
financemagnates.com

Euroclear Acquires Digital Fund Distribution Platform MFEX Group

Euroclear Group, a Belgium-based securities clearing firm, announced on Thursday that it acquired MFEX Group, a global digital fund distribution fund. According to the press release, the transaction was completed on Wednesday after Euroclear unveiled its intentions to purchase the fund in March. The manoeuvre seeks to combine MFEX’s distribution...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Loyalty360 Releases Three New Analyst Briefs: Capillary Technologies, Clutch, and Baesman

Loyalty360 is proud to announce analyst briefs on three leading customer loyalty technology and service providers featured earlier in the 2021 Technology Today industry report. Loyalty360, the trade association for customer, channel and brand loyalty, has released three additional analyst briefs to its collection of more comprehensive industry reports. The...
TECHNOLOGY
cuereport.com

Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Software Industry Size 2019, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis up to 2025

Latest update on Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Software Market Analysis report published with an extensive market research, Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Software market growth analysis and Projection by – 2025. this report is highly predictive as it holds the over all market analysis of topmost companies into the Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Software industry. With the classified Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflow Software market research based on various growing regions this report provide leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on.
SOFTWARE
baltimorenews.net

Jeremy Johnson Murrieta - Advantage of New Technologies for Business

Technology news is now key to any type of business, added Jeremy Johnson Murrieta. From large companies to independent professionals, all of them integrate digital processes in their organizations as an element of differentiation and innovation in the face of competition. Investing in new technology can be expensive and therefore...
BUSINESS
dataversity.net

The Distributed Cloud and Data Governance

The business of Data Management embraced new complexities when diverse types of data started flowing in—in huge volumes through multiple data channels and in real time. Analysis of very high-speed, high volume, multi-type business data necessitated the growth and development of advanced Data Management technologies and tools, and cloud computing technologies were born out of that necessity. Then came the era of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, after a single, public or private cloud network failed to deliver the desired business outcomes.
COMPUTERS
dbusiness.com

C2Dx Inc. and Quintree Partner to Distribute Telemedicine Platform

C2Dx Inc. in Kalamazoo, a medical device company that invests in and refines the delivery of valuable niche products to propel their growth and accessibility, has partnered with Quintree in Detroit, a telemedicine platform that integrates with existing diagnostic equipment. Quintree was created by Dr. Adam Folbe and Sandy Kronenberg...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Reports Escalating Quarterly Revenue, Major Progress in Key Platform Technologies, and Formation of Eco-Friendly Agrochem Subsidiary that Already Posted Over $1 Million in Orders

Pressure BioSciences, Inc (OTCQB:PBIO), a leading developer of powerful pressure-based systems with applications across dozens of industries, recently reported its 2nd quarter results for 2021. With 127% revenue growth, a 51% decrease in operating loss and significant progress in many areas of operations, the quarter ending June 30 continued the company’s trend of strong quarter over quarter growth and provided reason for optimism about the 2nd half of 2021. Here are some of the highlights from the report.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
martechseries.com

Zipari CX Survey Reveals New Insights for Payers

Zipari, the company behind the first and only Consumer Experience Platform built specifically for health insurance, today announced the results from its survey, “Members Weigh-In on Consumer Experience: With Some Surprises for Payers,” offering the industry fresh new data points and insights from both members and payers. “Members Weigh-In on...
BUSINESS
Chicago Tribune

Walgreens announces $970 million investment in company that helps hospitals with specialty pharmacy services

Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to invest $970 million in a company that helps hospitals and health systems with specialty pharmacy services, Walgreens announced Tuesday. The investment in Massachusetts-based Shields Health Solutions will give Deerfield-based Walgreens a 71% ownership stake in Shields, with an option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future. Walgreens made a ...
CHICAGO, IL
thepaypers.com

Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology - an iceberg to remember

Dr Joshua Ellul, director of the Centre for DLT at the University of Malta, shares a memento with us, discussing the benefits of blockchain in the process. I was invited to give an introductory talk for a non-IT focused audience on blockchain as part of a series of lectures organised by @UnitCommunity. Having been involved in the design and delivery of lectures spanning from undergraduate courses to a masters in blockchain and DLT at the University of Malta (@UMmalta) with students ranging from IT and Computer Science, Business, Finance, Economics, Management, and Law and Regulation, I have given such introductory lectures and talks many times over. The highlights and parts of lectures that I tend to keep fond memories of always involve interaction with students. However, when I started this talk little did I know that I would receive a memento that will outlive my often volatile memory.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy