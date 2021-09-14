CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Joe Biden to propose target of vaccinating 70% of world in a year

By Patrick Wintour Diplomatic editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mlRx8_0bvcmUgn00
Biden’s proposed target is in line with ambitions set by the World Bank, IMF, WHO and WHO.

Joe Biden will reportedly propose a target for 70% of the world’s population to be vaccinated within the next year at a global vaccines summit he intends to convene alongside the UN general assembly in New York this month.

The US president’s target, reported by the New York Times, is in line with ambitions set jointly by the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the WTO and the World Health Organization (WHO) but is more ambitious than current performance and the targets set at the G7 meeting in Cornwall chaired by the UK prime minister, Boris Johnson. The G7 agreed to donate 870m doses of Covid-19 vaccines directly, with an aim to deliver at least half by the end of 2021.

The west has been repeatedly accused of hoarding surplus vaccines and of moral failure by providing jabs to teenagers or a third set of vaccines to adults when large tracts of Africa remain totally unvaccinated.

The 70% target “is ambitious but consistent with existing targets”, according to the White House.

In June the heads of the World Bank Group, IMF, WHO and World Trade Organization (WTO) set a target of having 60% of the world’s population vaccinated by the middle of 2022.

The US draft also calls for countries “with relevant capabilities” to either purchase or donate 1bn additional doses of coronavirus vaccines, beyond the 2bn that have already been pledged by wealthy nations; and for world leaders to ensure that $3bn (£2.2bn) is made available in 2021 and $7bn in 2022 in financing “for vaccine readiness and administration, combating hesitancy, and procuring ancillary supplies”.

This month the WHO reported that only 20% of people in low- and lower-middle-income countries had received a first dose of vaccine compared with 80% in high- and upper-middle-income countries.

Its latest supply forecast suggested enough vaccines would be released through the Covax mechanism to protect 20% of the population, or 40% of all adults, in all 92 lower-income economies with the exception of India. That assumes 1.4bn doses will have been made available though the Covax mechanism through 2021, a 25% shortfall from its previous projection of 1.9bn.

Explaining the shortfall, the WHO said its ability to protect the most vulnerable people in the world “continues to be hampered by export bans, the prioritisation of bilateral deals by manufacturers and countries, ongoing challenges in scaling up production by some key producers, and delays in filing for regulatory approval”. The WHO supply forecast projects a total of 2.6bn doses will have been released to low-income countries by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Dependent on a range of factors, including funding, the WHO projects 5.9bn doses can be available by the end of 2022. It has been forced to downgrade its previous forecasts largely due to India’s decision to focus its Serum Institute vaccines on the home market, regulatory delays and unforeseen challenges in scaling up production. South Africa has still only vaccinated 10% of its population.

The slow rate of vaccination in Africa is also caused partly by issues around distributing the vaccines, such as the lack of health infrastructure, funding for medical supplies used during vaccination, and staff. The rate of vaccination in Nigeria, for example, is at 1.7%.

In Cornwall in June, the WHO director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said if a further 11bn doses were provided, 70% of the world’s population could be vaccinated by the time of the next G7 in Germany. The annual summit is normally held in May or June, so the Biden target of 70% by September would stop short of the WHO request.

The US, under pressure from Chinese vaccine diplomacy, said in August it had delivered 110m Covid-19 vaccine doses to 65 countries, from Afghanistan to Zambia. The US donations proved that “democracies can deliver”, Biden said at the time. He said the US had acquired another 500m Pfizer/BioNTech shots that would be donated to low- and middle-income countries by the end of the month, emphasising that global vaccination was essential: “You can’t build a wall high enough to keep us safe from Covid in other countries.”

Political pressure is also building at the WTO for a relaxation of intellectual property rules for Covid vaccines, first proposed by India and South Africa in October.

More than 140 former world leaders and Nobel laureates, including Gordon Brown, François Hollande, Mary Robinson and Helen Clark, have intervened in the German election by calling on the next chancellor to support an intellectual property waiver at the WTO. Germany has been one of the countries blocking the lifting of the waiver.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
François Hollande
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden's ship has started to sink

August 2021 will probably be remembered as the month when Joe Biden's presidency was holed below the waterline. September is the month when it started to sink. Biden is beset by several disasters at once. All the blame is his, for they flow from his dumb, stubborn, and ideological moves immediately after he was sworn in. First, his border crisis has graduated into a catastrophe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Herald

Battenfeld: Bumbling Biden faces severe credibility test at United Nations

President Biden, already staggering from failures at home, faces a severe credibility test internationally as he gives his maiden speech before the United Nations General Assembly. Whether it’s a drone strike that killed innocent civilians in Afghanistan, a submarine deal that the French are upset at being cut out of,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#World Trade Organization#Imf#The New York Times#Wto#The White House#The World Bank Group#Who#Covax#Serum Institute#Chinese#Covid#German
CNN

Why Joe Biden should go all-in on vaccine mandates

(CNN) — Ten days ago, I wrote that Joe Biden had gambled his presidency on his decision to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for upward of 100 million Americans. That's looking like a very smart bet -- as poll after poll shows clear majorities supportive of the vaccine mandate. * A Fox...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MSNBC

Poll shows most Americans siding with Biden, not GOP, on vaccines

When President Joe Biden recently unveiled the White House's ambitious vaccine policy, many Republicans responded with apoplexy, deeming it an outrageous abuse. The latest national poll from Fox News suggests the GOP pushback, at least for now, hasn't persuaded most Americans. Majorities support mask and vaccine mandates advocated by the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China. But while stressing to fellow world leaders the […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Tries Convincing a Skeptical World That the United States Is Back

Joe Biden on Tuesday attempted to resuscitate America’s image in his first speech to the U.N. General Assembly—an audience that largely welcomed his election but has since developed a long list of complaints. “We stand in my view at an inflection point in history, and I’m here today to share with you how the United States intends to work with partners and allies to answer these questions,” Biden said. “Instead of continuing to fight the wars of the past,” he added, the U.S. is putting its energy into “the challenges that hold the keys to our collective future,” such as “ending this pandemic, addressing the climate crisis,” and “managing the shifts in global power dynamics.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

'Dose of hope': Biden pushing rich nations to share vaccine

President Joe Biden is set to push well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control around the world, as world leaders, aid groups and global health organizations sound the alarm about the slow pace of global vaccinations.Biden is convening a virtual vaccine summit on Wednesday, timed to coincide with this week’s U.N. General Assembly, to prod more nations to follow the lead of the U.S., which has donated more doses than any other. According to a person familiar with the matter, Biden was set to announce a significant new purchase of vaccines to share with the...
HEALTH
Washington Post

This is not how Joe Biden wanted to go to the U.N.

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 2001, President George W. Bush used an address to a joint session of Congress to lay out his vision of the expansive conflict he dubbed the war on terrorism. “It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped, and defeated,” he said.
U.S. POLITICS
Deadline

Joe Biden Declares “New Era Of Relentless Diplomacy” In First Speech As President To UN: “Bombs and Bullets Cannot Defend Against Covid-19”

Joe Biden declared a “new era of relentless diplomacy” in his first speech as president to the UN General Assembly, as he tried to show that the U.S. was turning the page on what he called an “era of relentless war” and focusing on international crises like climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. The major cable and broadcast networks covered the speech in New York, with a number of commentators noting the differences between Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who at time took a more transactional view of longtime U.S. alliances. “As we close this era of relentless war, we are...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy