Paterson, NJ

Two Officers, One Civilian Injured In Multi-Vehicle Clifton Crash

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
UPDATE: Two officers and a civilian were injured in a crash involving two Clifton police vehicles, one of which overturned, Monday night, responders said.

Police were headed to a report of a carjacked vehicle from which shots had been fired in Paterson a short time earlier when the crash occurred at the intersection of Main and Clifton avenues around 9:30 p.m., Detective Lt. Robert Bracken.

The two officers and civilian were all taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where they were treated before being released, Bracken said.

The carjacked vehicle -- a 2004 Acura -- wasn't found, he said.

The Acura apparently had been taken by force earlier in the day. Someone inside it then fired more than a dozen rounds at East 38th Street and 17th Avenue in Paterson moments before the crash, responders said.

No one was believed wounded in the shooting.

Comments / 2

Maxwell Franklin
7d ago

Prayers to the officers and the civilian that they all make a speedy recovery. May the criminals in the Acura who are responsible be captured and brought to justice soon.

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
