Child Covid-19 cases in U.S. increased nearly 240% since July, but account for few deaths

By CNN.com Wire Service
MercuryNews
MercuryNews
 8 days ago
Covid-19 infections have risen “exponentially” among children in the US since July, according to data published Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The group reported 243,373 new cases among kids over the past week. While this is a decline from last week, when 251,781 cases were reported, it’s about a 240% increase since early July, when kids accounted for 71,726 cases.

