NHL Winter Classic to be sponsored by Discover
Blues, Wild scheduled to play at Target Field in annual New Year's Day outdoor game. ATLANTA, Ga., NEW YORK & RIVERWOODS, Ill. -- Discover, the National Hockey League (NHL®), and Turner Sports today announced an expansive partnership, highlighted by Discover being named the title sponsor of the NHL Winter Classic®, the annual regular-season outdoor game on New Year's Day. The 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic® will take place on Saturday, January 1, when the St. Louis Blues visit the Minnesota Wild at Target Field, with exclusive presentation of the game on TNT.www.nhl.com
