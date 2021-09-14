Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff ‘blown away’ by Oregon State facilities, says Alliance is a win for Beavers
During his two-day “listening tour” trip to Oregon State last week, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff quickly got a sense regarding one strength of Beaver athletics. In a phone interview with The Oregonian/OregonLive on Monday, Kliavkoff raved about OSU’s “world-renowned” programs, and while on campus he met Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey. But his last meeting at Oregon State left an impression about the passion and support driving Beavers athletics.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0