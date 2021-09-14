CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: We can change our coronavirus future

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
The past few months of COVID-19 is history, and no one on this earth can change any part of it now. But the future can be changed. There are two possibilities: We do nothing and the virus and resulting deaths continue, or everyone receives the vaccine and wears a mask and the virus and deaths stop. The future of this virus is completely up to us. So, do you want to do your part of the possibility of stopping the virus? Or do you want to continue doing nothing and allow the virus to go on? The future is our responsibility.

