Suspect arrested after alleged racist tirade, physical attack on Spirit Airlines flight
A Muslim woman is calling for hate crime charges after she says she was attacked on a flight to Detroit on Sept. 11. Aicha Toure described the attack while she was trying to get off of a plane at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. She says the incident started when an older woman dropped her luggage, which then accidentally hit another woman. That woman allegedly became infuriated and verbally abusive.www.kivitv.com
Comments / 0