Book discussion is on ‘The Midnight Library’

The Campbell County Public Library’s September book discussion will examine “The Midnight Library: A novel” by Matt Haig. The book is about a woman in her 30s who feels alienated and unneeded in the world when she comes across a midnight library. The library allows her to look into variations of what her life could have been. Her journey of self-discovery results in a reflective story about choices people make and the paths they’ve chosen, according to the Bibliofile website.