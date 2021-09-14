CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campbell County, WY

Book discussion is on ‘The Midnight Library’

Gillette News Record
 8 days ago

The Campbell County Public Library’s September book discussion will examine “The Midnight Library: A novel” by Matt Haig. The book is about a woman in her 30s who feels alienated and unneeded in the world when she comes across a midnight library. The library allows her to look into variations of what her life could have been. Her journey of self-discovery results in a reflective story about choices people make and the paths they’ve chosen, according to the Bibliofile website.

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Campbell County, WY
Government
County
Campbell County, WY
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
Campbell County, WY
Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Government
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Haig

Comments / 0

Community Policy