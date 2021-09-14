CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Elder Calls For California Legislature to Fix ‘Twisted Results’ of Recall Election — Before Election Day

By Colby Hall
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservative radio talk show host Larry Elder has launched a website for California residents to report any evidence of fraud in Tuesday’s Gubernatorial Recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom. Curiously, however, the language included on the StopCAFraud.com website suggests that Elder realizes that he is likely to lose (as most recent polls confirm) and is preemptively blaming election fraud, even before any votes have been cast.

Joe Scarborough Blasts Larry Elder’s Refusal to Say He’ll Accept CA Recall Election Results: ‘What Whiners, What Losers’

Joe Scarborough is not impressed by Larry Elder’s hedging on whether or not he’ll accept California’s gubernatorial recall election outcome if he loses. Morning Joe rolled footage of Elder on Tuesday, showing the right-wing radio host refusing to directly answer the questions of NBC’s Jacob Soboroff when asked if he was committed to accepting the election results. This comes after Elder and others preemptively delegitimized the election by suggesting that if Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is re-elected, it must be because of voter fraud.
capradio.org

California Gubernatorial Recall Election Day

Today on Insight, we're looking at California's gubernatorial recall election, we hear from Sacramento County voters, discuss voter participation, and tune into the national implications of the results. Today's Guests. CapRadio reporters Sarah Mizes-Tan and Chris Nichols join us from vote centers in Sacramento and Yolo Counties to bring us...
