Larry Elder Calls For California Legislature to Fix ‘Twisted Results’ of Recall Election — Before Election Day
Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder has launched a website for California residents to report any evidence of fraud in Tuesday’s Gubernatorial Recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom. Curiously, however, the language included on the StopCAFraud.com website suggests that Elder realizes that he is likely to lose (as most recent polls confirm) and is preemptively blaming election fraud, even before any votes have been cast.www.mediaite.com
