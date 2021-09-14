CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latinx vs. Hispanic: What’s the Difference?

By Chelsea Candelario
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to identity, nuance is critical. ﻿This is why there are still disputes about the term “BIPOC,” the relationship between race and ethnicity and what’s considered a problematic question (because “What are you?” and “Where are you *really* from?” is a bad way of misidentifying someone). But the distinction between Latinx vs. Hispanic and which term is more appropriate as an identifier (whether you're talking about yourself, a friend or a celebrity in the public eye) remains a popular debate. So we’re doing a deep dive of each term and its history to find out what makes them so different.

Related
nybg.org

Welcome to Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month

Hear from New York State Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez as she welcomes you to Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month at NYBG, celebrating the traditions of Latin America and the Caribbean. Then see how we’re taking part, from revisiting past musical performances at the Garden to dance, scientist stories, and more.
THEATER & DANCE
scoopcharlotte.com

Here’s How to Support the Local Hispanic and Latinx Communities Every Week of Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month begins September 15, and the QC is full of ways to celebrate and support. Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15 by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. According to the Library of Congress, Hispanic Heritage Month started with a one-week celebration in 1968, and expanded to a full 30-day period in 1988.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AOL Corp

Inside the debate over using 'Latino,' 'Latinx' or 'Hispanic'

Ligia Cushman, who grew up in New York City’s predominantly Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights, remembers being told “you're not Black, you're Dominican.” She used to identify herself as Hispanic until she moved to the Deep South. “That is where I had to come to terms with the fact that...
SOCIETY
News Channel Nebraska

Corn vs. Flour Tortillas: What’s the Difference?

Originally Posted On: https://backyardtaco.com/blog/corn-v-flour-tortillas/. Even if you regularly enjoy Mexican food, from tacos to burritos and beyond, you might have considered; are flour and corn tortillas really all that different? And if so, do those differences really impact the experience of the person enjoying the tortilla?. Or, perhaps you’re a...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Haitian journey to Texas border starts in South America

Robins Exile downed a traditional meal of plantains and chicken at a restaurant run by Haitian immigrants, just a short walk from the walled border with the United States He arrived the night before and went there seeking advice: Should he try to get to the U.S., or was it better to settle in Mexico? Messages on WhatsApp and Facebook and YouTube videos from Haitian migrants warned him to avoid crossing in Del Rio Texas where thousands of Haitians have converged recently. It was no longer the easy place to cross that it was just a...
IMMIGRATION
Business Wire

Hispanic Heritage Month: What the U.S. Census Report Confirms About the Latinx Population and What it Means to Today’s Communicators

Hispanic Heritage Month takes place every year (September 15-October 15) to celebrate and honor Hispanic Americans. This year, the 2020 U.S. Census Report was released, revealing tremendous growth and change in the Hispanic population, plus a confirmation that the country is becoming more diverse. Taking valuable information from the report...
SOCIETY
ABC News

Who's making Hispanic Latinx history right now: The 'GMA' Inspiration List 2021

National Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month is an annual observance of the remarkable achievements that Americans who identify as Hispanic, Latinx, Latino, and Latina have made throughout history. The celebration runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, and encompasses the national independence days of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Mexico, Chile and Belize -- just a snapshot of the many places to which people in the community can trace their roots.
SOCIETY
foxbangor.com

NESCOM celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Latinx photojournalist

BANGOR — Husson University is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month with Hispanic photojournalist Saul Flores at the campus of New England School of Communications. Saul Flores’ work has been recognized by NPR as well as MSNBC and TED talks featured on YouTube. He said he started documenting the Latinx community at the age of 18 and his journey began from there.
BANGOR, ME
