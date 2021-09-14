Latinx vs. Hispanic: What’s the Difference?

When it comes to identity, nuance is critical. ﻿This is why there are still disputes about the term “BIPOC,” the relationship between race and ethnicity and what’s considered a problematic question (because “What are you?” and “Where are you *really* from?” is a bad way of misidentifying someone). But the distinction between Latinx vs. Hispanic and which term is more appropriate as an identifier (whether you're talking about yourself, a friend or a celebrity in the public eye) remains a popular debate. So we’re doing a deep dive of each term and its history to find out what makes them so different.