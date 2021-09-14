We are always closer to nuclear war than we like to believe
North Korea's state-run television KRT has aired footage showing Kim Jong Un watching an underwater test-fire of a submarine-launched missile.
North Korea's state-run television KRT has aired footage showing Kim Jong Un watching an underwater test-fire of a submarine-launched missile.
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.https://www.independent.co.uk/
Comments / 1