We are always closer to nuclear war than we like to believe

How completely out of control is our southern border in Texas? For one example, on Friday, the Border Patrol checkpoint near El Indio, Texas, directly across the Rio Grande river from Mexico, was completely unmanned. There was nobody there. You could have driven a truck full of fentanyl or illegal aliens directly into the United States without being stopped or questioned or checked or anything. No doubt, people did that. Two days later, this Sunday, the border patrol checkpoint on US Highway 57 just east of Eagle Pass, Texas was also totally unmanned. Again, no one there. Eighteen-wheelers drove right over the bridge from a country in the middle of a drug war and sped off into the interior of the United States. God knows what was in those trucks. We’ll never know. Joe Biden really has opened our borders to the world. That’s not a Republican talking point. It is completely real.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO