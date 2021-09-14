CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Upscale Italian Steakhouse To Open In Fairfield County This Fall

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAkYn_0bvcigBn00

A new upscale steakhouse is set to open its doors in Fairfield County this fall.

Gabriele’s Italian Steakhouse is planning its early opening this October. The restaurant will be located at 27 Powers Court next to the Westport Country Playhouse, according to representatives.

Restaurateur Danny Gabriele previously owned another steakhouse location in Greenwich from 2011 through 2019.

The menu of the new eatery will reportedly feature organic ingredients from the Westport Farmers' Market.

Representatives for the restaurant group said the menu will also include international meats "including American Wagyu Premier Farms Beef, Certified Piedmontese Beef, and Japanese Kobe A5.'"

In addition to the steak dishes, the menu will also include vegetarian options, including "rustic cauliflower steak."

For sides, Gabriele's will offer guests asparagus hollandaise and mac and cheese made with truffle oil or made with lobster, among other dishes.

