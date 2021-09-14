CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two CT Women Charged For Allegedly Yelling, Cursing At Children On Airplane

Two Connecticut women were charged for allegedly yelling and cursing at children for kicking the backs of their seats on an airplane.

Troopers at Bradley International Airport were dispatched to meet an arriving flight from Florida after receiving a report about a fight on the plane at about 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said the troopers brought the suspects and victims off of the plane.

The troopers determined that 23-year-old Hartford County resident Desiree Goffe, of New Britain, and 21-year-old New Haven County resident Kaylene Valentin, of Meriden, yelled and cursed at a 2-year-old child and a 4-year-old child who had been tapping and kicking their seats, police said.

The incident had scared the children and their parents, and it caused other passengers on the plane to be nervous, State Police reported.

Authorities said the troopers were approached by multiple passengers once they deplaned.

Goffe and Valentin were arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace and impairing the morals of a minor, police said.

Both women were released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. They are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

