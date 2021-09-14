CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why I'm Rooting for Sam and Rebecca on 'Ted Lasso'

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Lasso Season 2 Episode 8 “Man City” was one of the most emotional episodes in the show’s entire run. Ted (Jason Sudeikis) finally managed to be vulnerable with Dr. Sharon (Sarah Niles), Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) shockingly came to Jamie Tartt’s (Phil Dunster) rescue with a well-timed hug, and Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) finally hooked up. While all of those events were major for the characters of Ted Lasso, that last development might have some fans scratching their heads. Sam Obisanya, the sweet, young, up-and-coming forward and…AFC Richmond’s owner Rebecca Welton?!?

