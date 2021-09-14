New Research Shines a Light on Missouri’s Public Health Response to COVID-19 and Offers a Transformative Path Forward
Newswise — ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI and WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 14, 2021) – Today, Missouri Foundation for Health and the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health released a report on the public health response to COVID-19 in Missouri. The publication details research that is relevant to strengthening local public health agencies’ and the state’s capacities to respond to future public health crises. The report distills its research into eight key recommendations for how to move forward. Read the full report and executive summary here: “Missouri’s Public Health Response to COVID-19: Key Findings and Recommendations for State Action and Investment.”www.newswise.com
Comments / 0