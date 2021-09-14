New Research Shines a Light on Missouri’s Public Health Response to COVID-19 and Offers a Transformative Path Forward

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said health care workers threatening to quit over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate will not stop the state from moving forward with it. “We've been alerted that there's a hospital in Lewis County that may not be able to deliver babies,” Hochul said. “I checked. Every baby that is supposed to be delivered in Lewis County has been properly delivered…I'm not going to let this be a problem for the state of New York. I will ensure that we have the resources. And people are required to have temporary staffing plans, anyhow. Hospitals are required to have a game plan.”

