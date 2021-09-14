Making a Difference in our Community — Doug Buse

In the face of so many social and political injustices, we should do what is in our power to help the disadvantaged and to advocate for the movements we are passionate about. Depending on one’s personal circumstances, this can come in a multitude of forms, all of which affects the extent of what one is able to contribute. Starting or engaging in conversations about injustice is a way to spread awareness and to help those who are disadvantaged.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO