Making a Difference in our Community — Doug Buse

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug Buse, who volunteers with Three Rivers Museum, talks about why he volunteers. What, personally speaking, drives you to volunteer?. "For me, it is a feeling of giving something back to the community. Volunteers for the museum help to collect, maintain, preserve, exhibit and educate people about our local and area history. Our area has a vast and very expansive, multifaceted history. Personally, it is a wonderful opportunity to promote our rich heritage and share it with others."

