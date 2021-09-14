Bentley Changing How It Does Business To Achieve 2030 Goal

In case you missed it, Bentley will be going all-electric by 2030. It's a massive undertaking, but as one of the first luxury marques to have made the commitment, the brand is confident it can adapt to the challenges faced by electrification. However, there are still a few problems to overcome for the brand on its road towards an electric future. Bentley prides itself as a builder of gentleman's drivers, GTs that still thrill and reward the pilot behind the wheel. But as the world's largest producer of 12-cylinder engines, one of the hallmarks of the brand is noise. The sound of a W12 engine like the one found in the Bentley Continental GT Speed is a signature of the brand. The marque may not rely on shouty engines like Mercedes-AMG, but the sound of eight or 12 cylinders firing up as you're propelled towards the horizon in complete comfort is an integral part of the driving experience and a particularly emotional part of it. But with EVs, Bentley will lose that soundtrack. And Dr. Matthias Rabe, member of the board for engineering at Bentley, is well aware of this.

