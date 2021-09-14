CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentley Changing How It Does Business To Achieve 2030 Goal

By Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 8 days ago
It takes more time for exotic automakers like Bentley to electrify their lineups. These vehicles are expensive and engineered around large-capacity V8 and W12 engines. The driving experience is crucial at this price point, so anything that messes with that is approached with caution. But Bentley is getting there, and hybrid versions of the Bentayga SUV and Flying Spur sedan are evidence of this. The company's first fully electric model is due to arrive in 2025.

