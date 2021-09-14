CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgewood, NJ

seasonally adjusted basis

theridgewoodblog.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington DC, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.3 percent in August on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.5 percent in July, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.3 percent before seasonal adjustment.

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

Farmersville adjusts service costs

FARMERSVILLE – Heading into 2022, Farmersville residents and prospective developers will see a hike in costs for some services, and the proverbial “free” sticker on others. Steve Huntley, director of finance and administration for the city of Farmersville, said as the city looks forward to future growth and development, recalculating...
FARMERSVILLE, CA
theridgewoodblog.net

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan

Former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan. Ridgewood NJ, reminiscent of the 1997 Asian Contagion, a Chinese property owner implodes and shares of a U.S. social media and auction company dive. While it’s pretty clear why banks are quivering in the vortex surrounding China’s Evergrande Group, the link between the lender’s troubles and stocks like Twitter or EBay is harder to see. Meanwhile, Shanghai-based developer Sinic Holdings halted trading Monday after an 87% drop in its shares. The sudden selloff in Hong Kong was accompanied by a surge in trading volume that was about 14 times its average in the past year.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
theridgewoodblog.net

Americans More Growing Pessimistic About Economic Future

Ridgewood NJ, fewer than one-third of Americans now expect a stronger economy a year from now, and nearly half think it will be worse. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 47% of American Adults say the economy will be weaker a year from now, while just 29% say the economy will be stronger. Fifteen percent (15%) expect the economy will be about the same a year from now. That’s a significant decline in economic confidence from March 2017, when 40% expected a stronger economy. (To see survey question wording, click here.)
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgewood, NJ
Business
City
Ridgewood, NJ
Winona Daily News

Emergency Management 2021 budget adjustment

NOTICE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Wis Stat 65.90 that the Monroe County Board of Supervisors on August 25, 2021 authorized the following budget adjustment: Emergency Management 2021 budget adjustment in the amount of $2,000.00 for hazmat spill supplies. Rolling Hills 2021 budget adjustment in the amount of $16,769,718.73 for budget breakdown reportability purposes, no financial effect on the revenues or expenses; 2021 budget adjustment in the amount of $102,755.14 for upgrading Bipolar Ioniations to the HVAC system in the Rolling Hills Building Project. Forestry & Parks 2021 budget adjustment in the amount of $1,629.31 for County Forest Administrator grant. Dated this 30th day of August, 2021. Shelley Bohl, County Clerk 9/10 LAC85980 WNAXLP.
POLITICS
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Adjustment#Consumer Price Index#Adjusted Basis
CNET

COVID vaccine mandates are here. Here's everyone who needs proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Since President Joe Biden announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Sept. 9, there have been several challenges to the plan from congressional Republicans as well as local and state officials. The new White House policy would mandate vaccines for all federal employees and contractors who do business with the federal government, as well as for health care workers at Medicare and Medicaid facilities. Additionally, the plan directs the Labor Department to require all businesses with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workers are either vaccinated or tested weekly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
95.3 The Bear

Walmart Closing Stores For Deep Cleaning

Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

California now has nation’s lowest virus transmission rate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has the lowest coronavirus transmission rate of any state following a sharp decline in cases and hospitalizations after a summer surge. The nation’s most populous state is the only one experiencing “substantial” coronavirus transmission, the second-highest level on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s color-coded map. So is Puerto Rico. In all other U.S. states, virus transmission is labeled as “high,” defined as 100 or more cases per 100,000 people in the last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Industry in New Jersey

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
RETAIL
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy