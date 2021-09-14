seasonally adjusted basis

NOTICE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Wis Stat 65.90 that the Monroe County Board of Supervisors on August 25, 2021 authorized the following budget adjustment: Emergency Management 2021 budget adjustment in the amount of $2,000.00 for hazmat spill supplies. Rolling Hills 2021 budget adjustment in the amount of $16,769,718.73 for budget breakdown reportability purposes, no financial effect on the revenues or expenses; 2021 budget adjustment in the amount of $102,755.14 for upgrading Bipolar Ioniations to the HVAC system in the Rolling Hills Building Project. Forestry & Parks 2021 budget adjustment in the amount of $1,629.31 for County Forest Administrator grant. Dated this 30th day of August, 2021. Shelley Bohl, County Clerk 9/10 LAC85980 WNAXLP.
