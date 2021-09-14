CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont, FL

Clermont girl abducted in 2007 reunited with her mother

 7 days ago

A Clermont girl who was allegedly abducted by her father in 2007 when she was 6 years old was reunited with her mother at the U.S.-Texas border, police said Monday. The girl's mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, said she received a message on social media from a woman in Mexico claiming to be her abducted daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, according to a news release from police in Clermont. The daughter told her mother she was in Mexico and wanted to meet her at the border, police said.

